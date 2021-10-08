Educator and social justice advocate Iva Carruthers addresses Virginia's slavery commission

From the first ship that arrived at Virginia's Point Comfort in 1619 carrying dozens of enslaved Africans, to the recent removal of the Robert E. Lee monument, Iva E. Carruthers called Virginia "ground zero" for the national narrative needed to forge change for African Americans around the country.
Carruthers - founding trustee and general secretary of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, an interdenominational organization focused on justice and equity - spoke Friday to the state's Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination Against African Americans at the Library of Virginia.
The commission of 11 appointees was established in 2020 and was tasked with reporting to Virginia's executive branch and the General Assembly on policies that address current and long-term inequities of racial and economic discrimination against African Americans.
The pandemic in 2020 disrupted commission work, and it didn't meet until this past June. It was originally established as a two-year endeavor, though Del. Delores McQuinn, a commission member, is pushing the legislature for a longer timeframe for the commission to conduct its work given the delays, or even to make the commission a permanent entity.
McQuinn said Friday that Carruthers, also Professor Emeritus and former chairperson of the sociology department at Northeastern Illinois University and founding president of the information and technology firm Nexus Unlimited, has the ability to help shape and guide the commission given Carruthers' long-standing justice and equity advocacy work around the nation.
Carruthers said she believes the commission's "awesome charge" has the "reconstitutive power to lead to a transformation and healing, not just of Virginia, but of this nation."
"Virginia played an unparalleled role in the early history of America [and] so, too, can Virginia play an unparalleled role in this historic season in which, I believe, America's very soul and very future is at stake."
Carruthers implored the commission to create a framework that, at its core, is inclusive of - but not solely focused on - African Americans as objectified beings. She said equally as important are the causes, the individual and institutional systems of authority and privilege that often predetermined African American outcomes in everything from education to generational wealth.
"This commission is as much for the needs of white America to rid itself of the ills of racism and misplaced notions of superiority," Carruthers said, "as it is for Black America to be healed from the harm done."
She talked about reparations and cautioned the commission that today's conversations should widely encompass the issue as a process of remembering, repairing, rejoining and reconciling evils that started in the past and exist today.
"Reparations can never be fulfilled - or reduced - to a financial transaction," she said. "There's not enough money in the world to compensate for the trauma and horror my fore parents experienced over the centuries."
But "an important paradigm shift is required to usher in truth-telling and reparatory justice as a context of transgenerational harm," she said, and then on the other side, "transgenerational enrichment and benefit."
She recommended several broad areas of study that the commission could research, including the creation of a formal apology, establishment of health, wellness and healing programs of Black families and communities and reparatory programs that address damages from what she called the "criminal injustice system," strengthening Black America's information and communications infrastructure, preserving Black sacred sites and monuments and more.
Carruthers also said including the community - including the faith community - as much as possible is the best approach. She warned that not everyone will embrace the commission's ideas and she urged members not to procrastinate or let political process misappropriate the mission.
It's easier to form commissions, she said, "than to navigate the power of resistance and status quo [and] systemic organized counter-messaging and messengers."
Quoting Rev. Katie G. Cannon, the first African American woman to be ordained in the U.S. Presbyterian Church, Carruthers said "even when people call your truth a lie, tell it anyway."
