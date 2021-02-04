Effort to stop mega-landfill in Cumberland County fails in legislature

The bulk of the county's revenue comes from real estate and property tax, and without the tax revenue that the landfill would bring - an estimated $74 million over its lifetime - the county can't balance its budget and fund projects, she said. She asked senators to not allow opponents from outside Cumberland to determine its economic fate.

Green Ridge paid a $400,000 fee to the county, she said. And the company spent $60,000 for minority student scholarships for Cumberland public school students, and $4,000 for school band uniforms.

The landfill would accept more than 3,500 tons of waste per day from Virginia and from out of state. It has not yet received permits from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Opponents of the landfill said Virginia's seven existing mega-landfills still have capacity and that there is no need for an eighth.

Its location near a historic school added to the opposition. The Pine Grove School, where Black children were educated during segregation, is near the proposed site.