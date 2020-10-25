Efforts on redistricting referendum near the finish line

It’s anyone’s guess what voters will make of the scramble before voting concludes on Election Day, but observers and polling suggest that as voters face the possibility of reforming the redistricting process, the odds favor the amendment.

“I’d be surprised if it doesn’t pass. The wording sounds like motherhood, apple pie and the flag. People have been talking about ending gerrymandering for years,” said longtime political analyst Larry Sabato. “But just below the surface, this is very, very controversial.”

‘What it does and doesn’t do’

Opposition to the amendment early on came from prominent members of the legislative Black caucus, particularly in the House. They argued that the exclusion of members of color from the committee that drafted the language was egregious, particularly as the state faced a lawsuit over racial gerrymandering in the House GOP’s 2010 maps. (That lawsuit was successful up to the Supreme Court.)

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, one of the leading voices against the amendment, said the resulting product doesn’t include the kinds of protections for communities of color that redistricting reform should include, like a requirement that the map-drawing commission include people of color.