Election Day basics: What to know before you vote in Virginia

Question 2 asks whether a car or pickup truck owned and chiefly used by a 100% service-disabled veteran of the U.S. armed forces or the National Guard should be exempt from state and local taxation.

In Richmond, voters will choose among five candidates for mayor. Richmond voters also will vote in contested City Council races in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th districts. They will vote in contested School Board contests in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th districts.

In Charles City County, voters will vote in an advisory referendum on their county’s Confederate monuments. The question asks county voters whether the Board of Supervisors should remove the Civil War monument in front of the Old Courthouse and the Civil War memorial inside the Old Courthouse.

Early voting

Through Sunday, 2.73 million of Virginia’s 5.97 million registered voters already had cast their ballots, 1,796,027 in person and 940,255 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The total was nearly 46% of the state’s registered voters.

The advanced voting totals included 141,774 in Chesterfield County, 105,791 in Henrico County, 70,263 in the city of Richmond and 42,863 in Hanover County.