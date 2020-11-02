Election Day basics: What to know before you vote in Virginia

Poll hours
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Weather
The forecast for the Richmond area calls for sunny to partly cloudy weather, with a high of 61 and a low of 38.
Poll information
All voters casting a ballot in person will be asked to show one form of identification; a variety of forms qualify. Richmond-area voters will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scanning machines.
COVID-19
Registrars are encouraging voters to wear masks when they go to the polls.
What’s on the ballot?
Across the state, voters will be deciding on president and U.S. senator and marking their choices in one of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House districts. Virginia voters also will make choices on two proposed constitutional amendments.
Question 1 asks whether Virginia should shift the drawing of legislative and congressional districts from the General Assembly to a commission of lawmakers and citizens.
Question 2 asks whether a car or pickup truck owned and chiefly used by a 100% service-disabled veteran of the U.S. armed forces or the National Guard should be exempt from state and local taxation.
In Richmond, voters will choose among five candidates for mayor. Richmond voters also will vote in contested City Council races in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th districts. They will vote in contested School Board contests in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th districts.
In Charles City County, voters will vote in an advisory referendum on their county’s Confederate monuments. The question asks county voters whether the Board of Supervisors should remove the Civil War monument in front of the Old Courthouse and the Civil War memorial inside the Old Courthouse.
Early voting
Support Local Journalism
Through Sunday, 2.73 million of Virginia’s 5.97 million registered voters already had cast their ballots, 1,796,027 in person and 940,255 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The total was nearly 46% of the state’s registered voters.
The advanced voting totals included 141,774 in Chesterfield County, 105,791 in Henrico County, 70,263 in the city of Richmond and 42,863 in Hanover County.
Mail ballots
Ballots that voters send through the mail will count as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday and elections officials receive them by Friday at noon.
Drop-off boxes
If you requested an absentee ballot, you may complete it and drop it off at your polling place on Election Day. If you drop off your absentee ballot, you must return it in the sealed envelopes that were provided in the mail.
You also can drop off a ballot at the Chesterfield County registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road; in Hanover County at the Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road; in Henrico County at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, or the Western Government Center, 4301 East Parham Road; and in Richmond at the registrar’s office at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
Registrar contacts
Richmond: (804) 646-5950
Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471
Hanover: (804) 365-6080
Henrico: (804) 501-4347
You also can call the state Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745.
Election night live
Join Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters, along with other guests, for an election night livestream at Richmond.com. Video coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. and will focus on local races and results. Visit Richmond.com for the latest election updates as well.