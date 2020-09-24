Eleventh inmate with COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center has died

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia prison officials are reporting an 11th coronavirus-related death at the hard-hit Deerfield Correctional Center, home to many geriatric and otherwise vulnerable prisoners.

Figures updated late Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Corrections show that since the start of the pandemic, 11 inmates have died at the 925-inmate prison in Southampton County. There are 367 current COVID-19 cases among the prisoners — with 20 inmates hospitalized outside the prison — and 33 active cases among the staff.

In all, 723 inmates at Deerfield and an adjoining, 235-inmate work center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections says that Deerfield houses Virginia’s largest group of geriatric male inmates, many of whom have serious health conditions and reside in assisted living or nursing home environments.

As a result, the department is handling the outbreak there by following guidelines for nursing homes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, in addition to those agencies' guidelines for corrections.

Virginia has roughly 27,000 prisoners in facilities across the state, and there are 589 active COVID-19 cases, including those at Deerfield.

As of Wednesday, inmates at Deerfield accounted for 20 of the 22 prisoners system-wide now being treated at outside hospitals. A total of 25 inmates have died and 3,547 have tested positive at some point during the pandemic.