'Empty those freezers': Northam vows to speed up vaccine delivery; Richmond's Danny Avula to lead state's vaccination effort

Lagging COVID-19 vaccination progress in Virginia has prompted changes to the state’s approach, including new leadership for the effort and penalties for distributors that don’t use the vaccines quickly enough.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday tapped Richmond and Henrico Health Director Danny Avula to lead the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. He leaves his local post temporarily, one in which he has served a crucial role guiding the area through the pandemic.
More than 116,200 Virginians have been injected with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 24% of the roughly 482,000 doses the state has received so far. That number pales compared to the rate of vaccination other states are reporting and the national average of nearly 31% reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. Northam early in December had suggested that supply was Virginia’s only barrier to getting shots in arms.
Vaccine distribution challenges come as the state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - 5,387. The state’s positivity rate is at nearly 17%, far above the 5% benchmark experts say suggests control of the virus’s spread.
“We're making progress. But there's no question that we need to speed the process up, we need to get more Virginians vaccinated," Northam said Wednesday.
At current supply levels, the state is receiving about 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. To keep up with the state’s timeline of expanding eligibility by the end of the month and vaccinating all Virginians by the summer, Northam said the state should be doling out 14,000 injections per day. That should ramp up to 25,000 as federal supply increases. The state reported less than 2,700 injections on Tuesday, and the highest number administered was 12,634 on Dec. 29.
Asked about delays, health department officials have cited reporting challenges both at the facilities delivering the doses and at the department itself, which runs the vaccination recordkeeping system. The state also saw early delays in getting vaccines to nursing homes through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Strain at hospitals due to the ongoing surge have also delayed their efforts.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the state estimates that between 35,000 and 55,000 doses delivered at hospital systems have not been recorded in the state’s database, as part of a glitch in the state's recording system, which recently received a major update. Oliver said issues should be fixed in the coming days.
At the same time, Yarmosky said, state officials have received reports of facilities holding onto second doses for some of their highest-priority workers, preventing those vaccines from going to other health care workers - a practice the state is now formally discouraging.
"We can be faster, and we're going to be faster. That starts with a simple message to healthcare providers, health departments, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, everywhere: you use it or you lose it. I want you to empty those freezers and get shots in arms. I want you to give out shots until they're gone," Northam said.
Northam said that once reporting challenges are ironed out, the state will begin to penalize distributors that don’t dole out the doses allocated to them. If they don’t use all of their supply, the state will reduce the number of vaccines they receive on their next allocation.
Also Wednesday, the administration announced the next group of Virginians expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, called “group 1b.”
That group is defined as Virginians whose jobs are “essential to the functioning of society,” who can’t work remotely and who are at a high risk of exposure. It will include: first responders, corrections officers, educators, homeless shelter workers, public transit workers, agriculture workers, grocery store workers, mail carriers, manufacturing workers. It also includes anyone 75 or older.
The administration said Wednesday that teachers and daycare workers are a key priority for the administration, and will be “near the top of the list.”
The group is expected to begin receiving vaccines by the end of January.
The next group, called "1c," will include other workers performing essential functions, even if working remotely, people aged 65 and over or those over the age of 16 who have a medical condition or disability that increase risk of contracting the virus.
Workers in this group are in the food service and hospitality industries, officials needed to maintain continuity of government, higher education faculty and staff and construction. Those working in energy, water, construction or food service industries are top priority in this phase.
It’s unclear when those in that group should expect to begin receiving injections because the timeline is contingent on supply.
Staff writer Sabrina Moreno contributed to this story.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_