'Empty those freezers': Northam vows to speed up vaccine delivery; Richmond's Danny Avula to lead state's vaccination effort

At current supply levels, the state is receiving about 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. To keep up with the state’s timeline of expanding eligibility by the end of the month and vaccinating all Virginians by the summer, Northam said the state should be doling out 14,000 injections per day. That should ramp up to 25,000 as federal supply increases. The state reported less than 2,700 injections on Tuesday, and the highest number administered was 12,634 on Dec. 29.

Asked about delays, health department officials have cited reporting challenges both at the facilities delivering the doses and at the department itself, which runs the vaccination recordkeeping system. The state also saw early delays in getting vaccines to nursing homes through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Strain at hospitals due to the ongoing surge have also delayed their efforts.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the state estimates that between 35,000 and 55,000 doses delivered at hospital systems have not been recorded in the state’s database, as part of a glitch in the state's recording system, which recently received a major update. Oliver said issues should be fixed in the coming days.

