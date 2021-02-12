Estimated $40 million in unemployment paid by VEC on claims filed in the names of ineligible prison inmates

The two are accused of getting a total of roughly $75,000 in unemployment benefits approved and paid, some $51,198 of which was to be paid for five ineligible Virginia prison inmates - one of them Tierney, who was still a state prison inmate last year.

It is unclear how many, if any, of the other inmates knew their personal identification information was allegedly being used to obtain benefits in their name.

It is also unclear how much money was actually netted in the scam. Payments were made to debit cards in the inmate names and were mailed to addresses in Hopewell. Pearce allegedly retrieved at least one of the cards, but others were returned to the VEC because the Hopewell addresses were invalid.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Tierney was released on Jan. 20, after serving sentences for robbery and firearms convictions in Virginia Beach. Federal court records indicate he is being held pending resolution of the Jan. 15 fraud charges.

The Department of Corrections said that Pearce was released from supervision on Nov. 13, but could provide no further information. Court records show both are being held in jail pending the federal charges.