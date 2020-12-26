Ex-Richmond gang member says execution would be cruel and unusual punishment

Two federal death row inmates with COVID-19 — one sentenced to death in Richmond — are seeking the delay of their executions, arguing that given their current health, death by lethal injection would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.
Cory Johnson, 52, and Dustin Higgs, 48, are set to be executed on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, respectively — both less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office. A delay might spare their lives since incoming president Joe Biden opposes capital punishment.
On Wednesday, the two men filed motions in U.S. District Court in Washington seeking preliminary injunctions blocking execution so they can fully present arguments that executing someone with COVID-19 using pentobarbital could violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
The government has been given until Dec. 31 to respond. Johnson’s lawyers told the court the government will oppose the motion.
The Trump administration resumed federal executions, conducting 10 this year after none had been carried out since 2003.
Including Johnson and Higgs, three more executions are scheduled for January, although a court has ruled the government could not reschedule to Jan. 12 the execution of Lisa Montgomery, 52, whose December execution date was stayed after her lawyers contracted COVID-19.
Johnson’s lawyers argued in their motion Wednesday that, “For seventeen years, [the government] did not execute or seek to execute any inmates sentenced to death, including Mr. Johnson. Defendants cannot now credibly allege that their interest in finality or in expeditious executions would be seriously hampered by allowing Mr. Johnson’s claims to be fully litigated.”
Johnson, a member of the so-called Newtowne drug gang responsible for at least 11 murders in Richmond during a 45-day period in 1992, was sentenced to death in U.S. District Court in 1993 along with two other gang members.
His lawyers have evidence that Johnson has suffered from intellectual disability since childhood and should not be executed in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring the execution of the mentally disabled. They have asked Trump to grant Johnson clemency.
Meanwhile, Johnson started to develop a cough, headache, runny nose, fatigue and body aches on Dec. 14. He was told on Dec. 18 that he tested positive for the virus.
“Mr. Johnson’s medical reports indicate that his infection has already resulted in ‘significant lung damage,’” his lawyers wrote to the court Wednesday.
“The medical research that is currently available indicates that lung damage persists for at least two to three months after initial infection with COVID-19, even when it appears that a patient has recovered,” they told the court.
Johnson’s lawyers contend that, “Given Mr. Johnson’s compromised respiratory health ... execution through injection of pentobarbital will cause flash pulmonary edema earlier in his execution process, and before brain levels of pentobarbital have peaked, causing Mr. Johnson to suffer needless and excruciating pain before the end of his life.”
At minimum, the government should wait two to three months so that Johnson’s lungs can recover before executing him or by administering a pain reliever prior to the pentobarbital or executing him by firing squad, the motion argues.
Higgs, sentenced to death for the 1996 kidnapping and murder of three women in Maryland, began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Dec. 13 and tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16.
