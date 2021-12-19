Ex-Virginia police officers face April trial in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

 Skip to main content
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has scheduled a trial in April for two former Virginia police officers charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An order signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says a jury trial will start on April 4 for former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker.

Robertson and Fracker pleaded not guilty in February to charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. The FBI says they posed for a photograph inside the Capitol during the attack and later posted about the riot on social media.

Town Manager James Ervin announced the officers’ firings less than a month after the riot.

