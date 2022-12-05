 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explosion kills two people, dog at Virginia Beach welding business

  • Updated
VIRGINIA BEACH — Two people and a dog were killed Monday when a storage tank exploded at a Virginia welding business, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to Neptune Welding on Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 a.m., news outlets reported.

US-NEWS-EXPLOSION-FIRE-AT-VIRGINIA-BEACH-1-VP.jpg

Two people and a dog died in an explosion that caused a fire at Neptune Welding in Virginia Beach.

A fuel storage tank exploded, igniting the fire, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Capt. James Ingledue.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire, officials said, and no other buildings had significant damage from the blaze. Investigators determined that the blaze was accidental.

Officials have not identified the two victims.

Breaking News