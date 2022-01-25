Facing opposition from commonwealth's attorneys, Miyares scales down request for new power to prosecute

Facing opposition from commonwealth's attorneys to his request for broad new power to prosecute cases in circuit courts, new GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares is scaling back his proposal.
A major part of Miyares' agenda - legislation to give him new powers to prosecute violent crimes at the request of a local police chief or sheriff - is widely opposed by the state's commonwealth's attorneys. So Miyares and lawmakers are rewriting the proposal to give the attorney general new prosecution power only in sex crimes involving minor victims.
Members of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys, which represents the 120 elected prosecutors across Virginia, held a virtual meeting Jan. 19 to discuss legislation that would grant Miyares the new power.
The association's administrator told prosecutors during the meeting that a vote by commonwealth's attorneys on the proposal showed 91 percent of them opposed, 9 percent were neutral, and 0 percent in support, according to two prosecutors in the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity because prosecutors don't publicly comment on internal association deliberations.
The group has influence with members of the General Assembly, and opposition to the bills from the prosecutors would put the legislation in jeopardy.
Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said by email Tuesday afternoon that the bill is being rewritten and a new version will be offered Wednesday.
Nate Green, the president of the prosecutors association and the Republican commonwealth's attorney for James City County and Williamsburg, did not respond to questions about why there was such strong opposition by prosecutors to the original legislation. Republican Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle of Virginia Beach, the association's past president, could not be reached for comment on his stance.
In a tough-on-crime campaign last year, Miyares called for legislation that would allow him to prosecute certain cases if a commonwealth's attorney failed to be tough enough. Miyares is a former assistant commonwealth's attorney and state delegate from Virginia Beach who defeated Democrat Mark Herring in the attorney general's race in November.
One case Miyares cited was a plea deal in Fairfax County in which a child molester was sentenced to about 17 years.
"When an elected commonwealth’s attorney publicly states that he will not prosecute a crime, citizens should have a backup plan to ensure that victims get their day in court," Miyares wrote in a Washington Examiner column after his election. "I will work with law enforcement officials to prosecute criminals when commonwealth’s attorneys make pre-determined decisions not to prosecute particular types of violent crimes."
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, are sponsors of the legislation that the commonwealth's attorneys opposed.
Current law says that unless requested by the governor, an attorney general cannot conduct criminal prosecutions in the state's circuit courts except in certain circumstances, including violation of alcohol, election and child pornography laws and theft of state property.
The Senate version of the legislation would amend the law to allow an attorney general to conduct a prosecution of violent crimes like murder, abduction, malicious wounding and robbery if a police chief or sheriff makes the request - cases that are handled by elected commonwealth's attorneys across the state.
The vote last week by the members of the Virginia Commonwealth's Attorneys Association shows that even conservative prosecutors in rural areas don't want local police or sheriffs going directly to the attorney general to start a prosecution.
The new version of the bill, according to Miyares' spokeswoman, would give the attorney general "concurrent jurisdiction" to prosecute only sex crimes in which a minor is the victim, not a broad group of violent crimes, as originally proposed.
