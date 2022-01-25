Facing opposition from commonwealth's attorneys, Miyares scales down request for new power to prosecute

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said by email Tuesday afternoon that the bill is being rewritten and a new version will be offered Wednesday.

Nate Green, the president of the prosecutors association and the Republican commonwealth's attorney for James City County and Williamsburg, did not respond to questions about why there was such strong opposition by prosecutors to the original legislation. Republican Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle of Virginia Beach, the association's past president, could not be reached for comment on his stance.

In a tough-on-crime campaign last year, Miyares called for legislation that would allow him to prosecute certain cases if a commonwealth's attorney failed to be tough enough. Miyares is a former assistant commonwealth's attorney and state delegate from Virginia Beach who defeated Democrat Mark Herring in the attorney general's race in November.

One case Miyares cited was a plea deal in Fairfax County in which a child molester was sentenced to about 17 years.