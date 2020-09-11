Fairfax to kick off gubernatorial campaign with weekend speeches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the second African American elected to statewide office in Virginia, and who last year faced two allegations of sexual assault, is formally launching his campaign for governor this weekend.

Fairfax, who earlier this year affirmed his intent to run, will formally make his case for the state’s highest office in speeches this weekend, including one at the site where the first enslaved Africans arrived in English North America.

Fairfax is expected to file necessary paperwork with election officials imminently, which will allow him to raise money for his campaign.

He will be the third Democrat to formally enter the race for the party's 2021 nomination, along with Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to raise money for a run but has not formally announced his bid.

Among Republicans, Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County has announced she is running. Former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights and former state Sen. Bill Carrico of Grayson County also are considering bids for the GOP nomination.

Fairfax faced calls for his resignation from Democrats across the state after two women publicly accused him in February of 2019.