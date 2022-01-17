Family of late VCU pledge Adam Oakes pushes for legislation to prevent hazing

After Oakes died, his family has worked to prevent more hazing deaths. They created the Live Like Adam Foundation to educate graduating seniors about the transition from high school to college, and they pushed for two bills that address hazing. Both are sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax. Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, sponsored identical bills in the House of Delegates.

The first bill, which was approved by the subcommittee Monday, requires an advisor be present at new-member events. Advisors would be tasked with providing in-person education on hazing to current and new members. Current law suggests anti-hazing training but doesn't require it, Boysko said.

Part of the problem, White said, is that students don't realize they're being hazed when they're encouraged to drink in excess. Their definition of hazing has become distorted.

When she was a student at Radford, White rushed a sorority, and she knew the way she was treated made her feel embarrassed. But she didn't realize until later that she experienced hazing, she said.