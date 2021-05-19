Family of man wrongfully convicted of rape asks critics to walk in his shoes

He was forced to move from one Portsmouth neighborhood when it became known he was on the state sex offender registry. "That makes your self-esteem go down especially for a black male in this country. You can’t win. You can’t win," she complained.

"That’s no excuse for him to rob or do those other crimes," she said. But, she added, "They took his youth away from him . . . that’s the story that people don’t know," said the relative.

Cunningham was convicted largely on the word of the mistaken identification of the victim, who was white. Cross-racial identifications can be more fraught with error than those made by persons of the same race.

The court transcript shows that just before he was sentenced in 1981, Cunningham told the judge: "As I stand here, as God be my witness, I’m innocent. And if I be sentenced to the penitentiary, I’m being sentenced for something I ain’t do.

"I was accused falsely, Your Honor, and that’s the God-knows-truth," he said.

His close relative said she attended his trial. "He was convicted of the crime by the word . . . of this young lady and the judge didn’t have any proof. And he said that he was convicting him on the word of this young lady," she said.

"He was 26 and he spent seven straight years in – that makes him 33 when he gets out with a sex offender registry on his back from age 33 until he was exonerated, he had that sex offender on his back. It was a bull’s eye," she said.