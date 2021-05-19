Family of man wrongfully convicted of rape asks critics to walk in his shoes

Loved ones of Calvin Wayne Cunningham, who died from cancer Monday shortly after his release from prison, are asking people to consider the full story of his life before criticizing him.
Cunningham, 68, was wrongfully convicted in 1981 of a 1979 rape in Newport News and paroled in 1988. He was exonerated by DNA testing in 2011. But by then the difficulty in winning a good job and the humiliation of being labeled a violent sex offender led him to drugs and he committed new crimes that landed him back behind bars.
"We have had tremendous, positive support," said his daughter, Alicia Randall, of her dying father's release from prison on compassionate grounds May 3.
But, she said, there has been thoughtless criticism of him on social media. "I want people to think before they speak," she said.
"Put yourself in that person's shoes - if you moved into a neighborhood and you were registered as a sex offender for a crime that you did not commit and people are holding their children tight to them and walking on the other side of the street away from you, how would you feel?" she asked.
A close relative who did not want her name used, noted that Cunningham had been a student at Virginia Commonwealth University. "I saw him go from the time he went in [prison] and when he came out. He was a different individual. He was not the [relative] I knew: college-educated, smart," she said.
He was forced to move from one Portsmouth neighborhood when it became known he was on the state sex offender registry. "That makes your self-esteem go down especially for a black male in this country. You can’t win. You can’t win," she complained.
"That’s no excuse for him to rob or do those other crimes," she said. But, she added, "They took his youth away from him . . . that’s the story that people don’t know," said the relative.
Cunningham was convicted largely on the word of the mistaken identification of the victim, who was white. Cross-racial identifications can be more fraught with error than those made by persons of the same race.
The court transcript shows that just before he was sentenced in 1981, Cunningham told the judge: "As I stand here, as God be my witness, I’m innocent. And if I be sentenced to the penitentiary, I’m being sentenced for something I ain’t do.
"I was accused falsely, Your Honor, and that’s the God-knows-truth," he said.
His close relative said she attended his trial. "He was convicted of the crime by the word . . . of this young lady and the judge didn’t have any proof. And he said that he was convicting him on the word of this young lady," she said.
"He was 26 and he spent seven straight years in – that makes him 33 when he gets out with a sex offender registry on his back from age 33 until he was exonerated, he had that sex offender on his back. It was a bull’s eye," she said.
