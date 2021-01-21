FanDuel launches Virginia sports betting in partnership with Washington Football Team; move is seen as enticement for a new stadium

As many as 12 companies will be offering sports gambling in Virginia in the near future, but only one will be first out of the gate.
FanDuel, a major online betting company, sent an e-mail to customers promoting a Thursday launch in the state, expected to be in the late evening.
The Virginia Lottery, which can approve up to a dozen companies to offer sports betting in the state, has listed FanDuel as an "approved permit holder."
The decision to give FanDuel a head start on what is projected to be a $400 million industry did not sit well with some of the other major players.
National companies MGM, Draft Kings, Barstool Sports and Wynn, among others, have applied for licenses but, as of Wednesday, at least one of those companies had not received word on its status, according to a source who did not want to be named so as not to anger the Lottery and jeopardize his company's chances.
The race to launch sportsbooks is particularly urgent because the biggest sports betting day of the year, the Super Bowl, is less than three weeks away.
Virginia Lottery spokesman John Hagerty said the awarding of more permits is "imminent."
"We anticipate more than one sportsbook will be in position to begin accepting legal wagers from Virginians in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7th," he said.
FanDuel received the preferential treatment, in part, by pairing with the Washington Football Team.
Under a provision of the law, pro sports teams that pay taxes on more than $200 million in salaries in Virginia are given "substantial and preferred consideration."
FanDuel's application was submitted in conjunction with the WFT, which is headquartered in Ashburn. The partnership means the team could offer FanDuel betting services under the Washington Football Team name.
FanDuel and the Football Team did not offer comment as of publication.
All sports betting will be done on mobile devices at launch, though physical sportsbooks are expected to follow.
Virginia has made no secret of its desire to land a new stadium for the Washington Football Team, and providing it a head start into a lucrative new market is the latest effort to court that project.
Virginia Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), who was a sponsor of the betting legislation last year, said Thursday morning no deal has been struck for a new stadium, rather the preferential treatment is a "sign of good faith on our part."
Sickles added that FanDuel submitted a thorough and impressive application to the Lottery that contributed to its approval.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's administration is not actively pursuing a stadium project for the Washington Football team in Northern Virginia or considering direct taxpayer incentives to lure it to the state, sources said.
However, the administration has discussed with the NFL franchise its potential infrastructure needs – such as land, road access, utilities – for a larger “live, work, play” entertainment district around a new stadium. The governor’s office also is talking to the team about keeping its preseason training camp in Richmond after the expiration of its lease with the city.
The state approved sports betting last year, though gambling on Virginia college sports teams is prohibited. Companies are required to verify their customers are located in the state before allowing a bet to be placed.
FanDuel was a major sponsor of the Washington Football Team this year. The Virginia law allows the Football Team to either launch its own service or pair with an established provider - no information was immediately available on how the financial split will work between the two parties.
Virginia will become the 19th state to allow sports betting and the 11th state FanDuel has a presence in.
Separately, the House General Laws Committee approved legislation on Thursday to make clear that casinos licensed in up to five cities, including Richmond, will be entitled to a sports betting license in addition to the dozen that the Lottery will award.
“Everything in here is what we thought we were passing last year,” Sickles told the committee, which voted 17-4 to approve the bill.
The committee adopted a separate bill to clarify the casino law enacted last year, after first amending it to make clear that the General Assembly expects casino operators to make a significant effort to include minority investors in the projects, as well as goods and services they procure.
House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, had asked for similar language in the casino legislation adopted last year, but he pushed for stronger assurances that operators will include Black and other racial minorities as equity investors in projects licensed by the state.
Torian, an African-American minister from Woodbridge, said it is “unfortunate” that the state cannot require minority investment, but he suggested that casino operators be “deliberate in seeking minority ownership.”
