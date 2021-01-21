FanDuel launches Virginia sports betting in partnership with Washington Football Team; move is seen as enticement for a new stadium

As many as 12 companies will be offering sports gambling in Virginia in the near future, but only one will be first out of the gate.

FanDuel, a major online betting company, sent an e-mail to customers promoting a Thursday launch in the state, expected to be in the late evening.

The Virginia Lottery, which can approve up to a dozen companies to offer sports betting in the state, has listed FanDuel as an "approved permit holder."

The decision to give FanDuel a head start on what is projected to be a $400 million industry did not sit well with some of the other major players.

National companies MGM, Draft Kings, Barstool Sports and Wynn, among others, have applied for licenses but, as of Wednesday, at least one of those companies had not received word on its status, according to a source who did not want to be named so as not to anger the Lottery and jeopardize his company's chances.

The race to launch sportsbooks is particularly urgent because the biggest sports betting day of the year, the Super Bowl, is less than three weeks away.

Virginia Lottery spokesman John Hagerty said the awarding of more permits is "imminent."