FanDuel to offer sports betting in Virginia as soon as today; pairs with Washington Football Team to launch

As many as 12 companies will be offering sports gambling in Virginia in the near future, but only one will be first out of the gate.
FanDuel, a major online betting company, sent an e-mail to customers promoting a Thursday launch in the state.
The Virginia Lottery, which can approve up to a dozen companies to offer sports betting in the state, has listed FanDuel as an "approved permit holder."
The decision to give FanDuel a head start on what is projected to be a $400 million industry did not sit well with some of the other major players.
National companies MGM, Draft Kings, Barstool Sports and Wynn, among others, have applied for licenses but, as of Wednesday, at least one of those companies had not received word on its status, according to a source who did not want to be named so as not to anger the Lottery and jeopardize his company's chances.
The race to launch sportsbooks is particularly urgent because the biggest sports betting day of the year, the Super Bowl, is less than three weeks away.
FanDuel received the preferential treatment, in part, by pairing with the Washington Football Team.
Under a provision of the law, pro sports teams that pay taxes on more than $200 million in salaries in Virginia are given "substantial and preferred consideration."
FanDuel's application was submitted in conjunction with the WFT, which is headquartered in Ashburn. The partnership means the team could offer FanDuel betting services under the Washington Football Team name.
FanDuel, the Lottery and the Football Team did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
All sports betting will be done on mobile devices at launch, though physical sportsbooks are expected to follow.
Virginia has made no secret of its desire to land a new stadium for the Washington Football Team, and providing it a head start into a lucrative new market is the latest effort to court that project.
Virginia Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), who was a sponsor of the betting legislation last year, said Thursday morning no deal has been struck for a new stadium, rather the preferential treatment is a "sign of good faith on our part."
Sickles added that FanDuel submitted a thorough and impressive application to the Lottery that contributed to its approval.
Separately, on Thursday a House subcommittee will take up a clarification to the original sports gambling law that will allow brick and mortar casinos in the state to offer sports gambling, in addition to the 12 licenses available for mobile vendors.
The state has authorized up to five casinos, including one that Richmond voters are expected to consider later this year.
Sickles said that was the law's original intent, but the new wording clarifies any potential confusion.
The state approved sports betting last year, though gambling on Virginia college sports teams is prohibited. Companies are required to verify their customers are located in the state before allowing a bet to be placed.
Virginia will become the 19th state to allow sports betting and the 11th state FanDuel has a presence in.
The company was a major sponsor of the Washington Football Team this year. The Virginia law allows the Football Team to either launch its own service or pair with an established provider - no information was immediately available on how the financial split will work between the two parties.
