Fannie Mae agrees to $53 million settlement with HOME of VA and fair housing groups

A piece of a $53 million settlement announced Monday will benefit the work of Virginia’s preeminent fair housing organization and communities in the region hit hardest by the 2008 foreclosure crisis.
The settlement stems from a 2016 housing discrimination lawsuit filed by the National Fair Housing Alliance and 20 organizations around the country, including Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, a Richmond-based nonprofit.
The lawsuit alleged the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, maintained and marketed foreclosed homes in white neighborhoods while simultaneously allowing those in predominately Black and Latino neighborhoods to deteriorate. The differing treatment violated the Fair Housing Act, compounded damage done to Black and Latino neighborhoods during the Great Recession and slowed their recovery, according to the lawsuit.
“This settlement not only recognizes the wrongs made to communities of color in the Richmond region that were particularly hard hit during the foreclosure crisis, it also offers significant financial resources to respond to community needs,” stated Monica L. Jefferson, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia’s interim president and CEO, in a release.
Preceding the lawsuit was an investigation that NFHA, HOME of VA and the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center in Dayton, Ohio initiated in 2010. Over four years, the effort expanded to include inspections of 2,300 foreclosed properties that Fannie Mae owned in 39 metro areas. Based on their findings, the fair housing groups alleged the quasi-governmental agency had neglected homes in Black and Latino neighborhoods.
Of the surveyed properties, 40 were in the Richmond region. Homes that Fannie Mae owned in Black and Latino neighborhoods were far more likely to have structural holes, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. Investigators seldom observed those issues at foreclosed properties Fannie Mae was responsible for maintaining in white neighborhoods, according to the lawsuit.
Two out of five homes in Black and Latino neighborhoods had 10 or more maintenance problems, while none of the homes the quasi-government agency owned in white neighborhoods had 10 or more such issues, the lawsuit stated.
In addition to hurting surrounding property values, the pattern perpetuated racial segregation and undermined the work of the fair housing agencies, like HOME, according to the lawsuit. By failing to maintain its properties in historically segregated areas, Fannie Mae reinforced stereotypes that they are less desirable, the lawsuit argued, and therefore hurt the neighborhoods’ prospects for integration.
Fannie Mae initially disputed the allegations and sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.
In a release issued Monday announcing the settlement, the National Fair Housing Alliance said over $35 million will go to promote home ownership, neighborhood stabilization efforts, home rehabilitation, access to credit and residential development in the areas named in the case.
HOME of VA will receive just under $1.1 million from the settlement. Of that, it will reinvest $755,000 into the Richmond-area communities harmed by the discriminatory practices and neglect, a spokesman said. The nonprofit will dedicate the rest to its fair housing work.
In addition, Fannie Mae has pledged to increase its oversight of maintenance of homes it owns and give preference to owner-occupants as purchasers of foreclosed properties rather than investors, according to the release. It has also committed to provide fair housing training to its employees and vendors and comply with fair housing law.
“Today’s settlement brings hope to underserved neighborhoods, and the people living in them, in 39 metropolitan areas throughout the nation,” stated Lisa Rice, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance, in the release. “Equally heartening is that, as a result of our efforts, Fannie Mae has implemented practices that we believe represent the gold standard for maintaining and marketing foreclosed homes equitably.”
