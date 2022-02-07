Fannie Mae agrees to $53M settlement with fair housing groups, including HOME of VA

Based on their findings, the fair housing groups alleged the quasi-governmental agency had neglected homes in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

Of the surveyed properties, 40 were in the Richmond region. Homes that Fannie Mae owned in Black and Latino neighborhoods were far more likely to have structural holes, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. Investigators seldom observed those issues at foreclosed properties Fannie Mae was responsible for maintaining in white neighborhoods, according to the lawsuit.

Two out of five homes in Black and Latino neighborhoods had 10 or more maintenance problems, while none of the homes the quasi-government agency owned in white neighborhoods had 10 or more such issues, the lawsuit stated.

In addition to hurting surrounding property values, the pattern perpetuated racial segregation and undermined the work of the fair housing agencies, like HOME, according to the lawsuit. By failing to maintain its properties in historically segregated areas, Fannie Mae reinforced stereotypes that they are less desirable, the lawsuit argued, and therefore hurt the neighborhoods’ prospects for integration.

Fannie Mae initially disputed the allegations and sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.