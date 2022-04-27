Farmville man charged with 2 manslaughter counts in Amish horse-drawn buggy crash that killed mother & father of 8

A Cumberland County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Farmville man on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in a crash last fall involving a horse-drawn Amish buggy that killed a mother and father and injured their eight children.

Mickel I. Bates, 60, is accused of causing the deaths of Barbie Esh, 38, and her husband, John Esh, 39, who died in the Oct. 17 crash on state Route 45/Cumberland Road, about 1.3 miles south of state Route 634 in Cumberland.

Authorities said Bates was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra south on state Route 45 about 8 p.m. when it slammed into the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, which was also headed south along Route 45. The Toyota continued on, but Bates returned to the scene a short time later, police said. Bates was not injured.

Esh died at the scene. Her husband was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Their eight children, ranging in age from 9 months to 16 years, were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor to serious, police said at time.

State police said horse-drawn vehicles are becoming more popular in Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties.

One of the couple's sons was driving the buggy, the father was in front passenger seat and the mother was in the back holding an infant at the time of the crash, said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

"By the grace of God, the child was not injured," Cerullo said. "She was ejected from the buggy and the child was found...a number of yards away from the vehicle. The mother was deceased, the child was fine. That was a miracle."

Two of the couple's children had to be flown by Medflight helicopter due to the extent of their injuries, Cerullo said. "They had substantial surgeries but they survived," the prosecutor said.

Cerullo said the family had traveled to a friend's home to visit and were returning home when the crash occurred.

The horse pulling the buggy had to be euthanized. The buggy was equipped with the required "Slow Moving Vehicle" triangle placard, as well as working headlights and taillights, police said.

Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways, and must display the placard as they are solid black and difficult to see at night.

The wreck was the second involving an Amish buggy in October.

In Oct. 13, in the Northern Neck's Richmond County, another Amish buggy was struck. Two people riding in the buggy were both seriously injured, and that horse also was euthanized.

The driver of the 2015 Jeep Cherokee that struck the buggy was not injured and was charged with reckless driving.