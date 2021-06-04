Fate of Lee monument in Richmond to be argued Tuesday before Virginia Supreme Court

In the event the state wins and the plaintiffs appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Herring's office is asking the justices to immediately dissolve the injunction so the statue can be removed.

"If plaintiffs want to continue their fight beyond the Commonwealth’s own highest court, it should be their burden to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a further injunction," argues the attorney general's office.

The plaintiffs contend among other things that Marchant erred in finding that the 1887 and 1889 deeds were contrary to public policy because the 2020 General Assembly legislation is unconstitutional and, therefore, cannot establish public policy.

Last year's budget amendment, they argue, is a "special" law and not a general law as was found by Marchant. Impermissible "special" laws specifically target a locality or small group rather than an entire class.

The plaintiffs also argue the judge should have found, as they argued, that the General Assembly's actions violated the state and U.S. constitutions' contract clause.

Their appeal states that "the Robert E. Lee Monument was erected for two purposes. The first was to honor Lee and the men he led in battle. The second was to attract buyers to a real estate development just beyond the boundary of the City of Richmond."