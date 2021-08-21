Willie D. Ransom Sr., of Powhatan, a U.S. Army and Vietnam war veteran, watched developments unfold with a heavy heart this week as the bodies of panicked Afghans clinging to planes departing the Kabul airport dropped from the sky.

Images broadcast across the world returned again and again to chaotic scenes at the airport; the same airport where he lost his son.

Maj. Charles A. Ransom, a former standout athlete at Midlothian High School and proud graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, was among nine Americans shot to death by a rogue Afghan air force officer on April 27, 2011.

It happened seven days before his 31st birthday, on his fourth tour of duty in the Middle East and halfway through America's longest war.

"If you can't defend your own country, why should the American stay there and fight . . . lose our daughters, lose our sons," said Ransom Sr. Speaking last month before the collapse of the Afghan government and military, Ransom said the pullout was a good move.

While thousands of Americans died in New York, Pennsylvania and Arlington, on 9/11, roughly 2.400 members of the U.S. military lost their lives - more than 1,800 by hostile action - in Afghanistan since the U.S. began air strikes against Al-Qaeda terrorists there on Oct. 7, 2001.

As the U.S. forces have pulled out, the Afghanistan military the U.S. spent decades training and equipping gave up and the Taliban -- which had provided a haven to Al-Qaeda prior to 9/11 -- reclaimed the country.

Ransom, 74, sees parallels and differences between what happened in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

A week before President Joe Biden said much the same thing in a televised address Monday, Ransom told the Times Dispatch that, "I feel that if you want something bad enough for your country, you need to fight for it. These guys [the Afghans] are not willing to fight for it. They are just willing for American soldiers to fight for it and die."

Ransom said, "We lost a lot of young people over there, just like in Vietnam . . . I think we should be out of there."

On Tuesday, after the rout of Afghan forces, Ransom held fast.

"I feel the same way because their military -- we equipped them with the best weapons, everything -- they threw them down, they ran like a bunch of cowards and now they want to blame the Americans. We lost a lot of lives there and all for what?" he asked.

The Vietnamese, said Ransom, "They fought, they fought to the end."

Biden on Monday acknowledged the withdrawal had been "hard and messy" but defended the decision, saying the U.S. had given the Afghan military "every tool they could need," he said.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future," he continued. "What we could not provide was the will to fight for that future."

Nevertheless, Ransom does not believe his son died for nothing. "I don't think he died in vain because he was trying to help people."

"Charles was trying to train the Afghans," he said. Ransom said he son told him that his Afghan pupils spent much of their time surfing the Internet, looking and pictures and listening to music.

According to a 2012 U.S. Air Force investigation of the 2011 shooting that claimed Ransom's life, Col. Ahmed Gul, of the Afghan air force, entered the Afghan Command and Control Center in the Afghanistan air force headquarters at the North Kabul International Airport and shot and killed eight U.S. airmen and one civilian contractor.

Two Afghans were also shot to death; three other Afghans were injured. The attacker died of wounds received during the incident. The investigation concluded that Gul acted alone. No conclusive motive was established for the killing, but it appeared to be premeditated and that Gul may have had personal issues that may have been compounded by alleged financial problems.

Ransom believes more is known about the attack that has not been released. "One Afghan colonel killed all nine? I find that hard to believe," he said.

"Charles was a go-getter. He excelled in anything he did. He wanted to be the best, quite an amazing young fellow," recalled Ransom of his son, voted "most likely to succeed" by his graduating high school classmates in 1997. "He played baseball and football at Midlothian High School," said his father.

"A couple of schools wanted to give him a scholarship and he didn't accept those. He chose VMI and he excelled," said Ransom. When he graduated in 2001 he entered the Air Force.

The Air Force said Ransom was a cyberspace airman assigned to the 83rd Network Operations Squadron at Langley Air Force Base and was deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. He was stationed at the Kandahar International Airport, in Kandahar, and had been sent to the Kabul airport on temporary duty.

Ransom said his son had served three other tours in the Middle East and had returned from Iraq just a year before the deployment that led to his death in 2011.

In 2013, American Legion Post 186 in Midlothian named its Otterdale Road post after Ransom, the first post member to be killed in action. Then in 2019, an access road leading to Midlothian High School was named "Charles A. Ransom Way."

Ransom said that he and his wife, Marysue, miss their youngest son.

"I think about Charles. We both think about Charles," said Ransom. "Sometimes you don't know why things happen. The good Lord, he knows ... I don't question him."

Afghan refugees in Richmond area fear for relatives, friends after Taliban fills US void in Kabul Hamid Noori's last memory of Afghanistan as a peaceful place is from 30 years ago in Kabul, when he donned a blue bow-tie, dark blue slacks an…