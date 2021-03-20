FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccination scams that ask for money, personal and financial information

As millions of people anxiously await that notification saying it’s their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the FBI and the Virginia Department of Health are warning people to be wary of potential scammers seeking money or personal information.

“Criminals are opportunists who will use any opportunity to make money off of people’s hardships,” said Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk FBI office.

The FBI and the health department have been alerted to numerous fraud schemes in which people have been asked to pay a fee to get their vaccine, get early access to one or to get on a waiting list.

Others have been asked for irrelevant personal or financial information. There have also been reports of false advertisements about how to get a vaccine being posted on social media.

“The biggest red flags we’ve seen is people being asked for money,” said Larry Hill, a spokesman for the VDH.

If you get an email about the COVID-19 vaccine, check the address that it came from, Pullen said. Official emails from the VDH always will end in “.gov”. So will any websites that you’re directed to go to.