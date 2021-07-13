Federal appeals court shoots down laws barring handgun sales to 18 to 20-year olds

Tobias, citing two Fourth Amendment cases that sharply split the Richmond-based appeals court in the past year, said the losing party in this case might also ask the full court to take the issue up and support Wynn's position.

Richardson, writing for the majority, said that, "Congress used disproportionate crime rates to craft over-inclusive laws that restrict the rights of overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens. And in doing so, Congress focused on purchases from licensed dealers without establishing those dealers as the source of the guns 18- to 20-year-olds use to commit crimes."

The majority noted that, "the same 18- to 20-year-old men and women we depend on to protect us in the armed forces and who have since our Founding been trusted with the most sophisticated weaponry should nonetheless be prevented from purchasing a handgun from a federally licensed dealer for their own protection at home.

"We refuse to accept this conclusion. These men and women who, historically, have served either voluntarily or by conscription may not be read out of 'the people' in the Second Amendment," held the majority.

The majority wrote that 18-year-olds possess Second Amendment rights and enjoy almost every other constitutional right and that at the time of the country's founding they were required to serve in the militia and furnish their own weapons.