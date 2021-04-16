Federal changes bring relief to Va. consumers but prompt delay in state health insurance exchange

The State Corporation Commission decided on March 25 to delay the launch of the Virginia Health Benefits Exchange by one year, until the beginning of 2024, to adjust to the myriad changes in federal law and regulation that have lowered the insurance premiums that prompted state action to control its own marketplace.

"It's like trying to hit a moving target," said Victoria Savoy, director of the new division at the SCC for the state-based exchange.

However, the changes in the federal system are "good for Virginians, so we're happy," Savoy said in an interview Friday.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who sponsored legislation last year to create the state exchange, said the delay won't hurt Virginians.

"It's overall good news in making sure no one loses coverage and when we transition to a state exchange we do it as smoothly as possible," said McClellan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in a June 8 primary.

Sickles, a leader on health care issues in the House of Delegates, said, "There are too many changes at the federal level for them to get it up and running with any certainty."