Federal court in Richmond rules again that restroom policies segregating transgender students are unconstitutional

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm, who fought for five years against the Gloucester County School Board's refusal to allow him to use the boys restroom at Gloucester County High School as a transgender man.

“All transgender students should have what I was denied: the opportunity to be seen for who we are by our schools and our government," Grimm said in a statement following the verdict. "Today’s decision is an incredible affirmation for not just me, but for trans youth around the country.”

Back in 2015, the school board adopted a policy in which students could only use bathrooms that matched their "biological gender" and built single-stall bathrooms as an "alternative" for individuals with "gender identity issues," according to the lawsuit.

This followed public comment that included people who referred to Grimm as a "freak" and asked "must we use tax dollars to install fire hydrants where you can publicly relieve yourselves?"

He was a sophomore in high school at the time.