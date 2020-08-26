Federal court in Richmond rules again that restroom policies segregating transgender students are unconstitutional

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm, who fought for five years against the Gloucester County School Board's refusal to allow him to use the boys restroom at Gloucester County High School as a transgender man.
“All transgender students should have what I was denied: the opportunity to be seen for who we are by our schools and our government," Grimm said in a statement following the verdict. "Today’s decision is an incredible affirmation for not just me, but for trans youth around the country.”
Back in 2015, the school board adopted a policy in which students could only use bathrooms that matched their "biological gender" and built single-stall bathrooms as an "alternative" for individuals with "gender identity issues," according to the lawsuit.
This followed public comment that included people who referred to Grimm as a "freak" and asked "must we use tax dollars to install fire hydrants where you can publicly relieve yourselves?"
He was a sophomore in high school at the time.
Grimm's parents spoke out against the policy, calling the requirement to use the nurse's office was "humiliating" and took away from his education. Grimm added that no one had ever questioned his use of the men's bathroom prior to the school board's ruling.
Even after Grimm provided state-issued orders stating he's a man and provided the documentation to the school, the Board did not agree to change his school records.
Grimm, a client of the American Civil Liberties Union, sued, citing a violation of equal protection and Title IX, which protects individuals from sex discrimination.
Grimm's case reached the Supreme Court in 2017 but was sent back to the Fourth Circuit after the Trump administration rescinded Department of Education protections for trans students under the federal civil rights law.
On Wednesday, the court ruled that Title IX also applies to trans students.
In a similar 2019 case in the Third Circuit of Appeals, located in Philadelphia, the court ruled that trans students were not a threat to others and forcing them to use separate restrooms would "publicly brand all transgender students with a scarlet 'T,' and they should not have to endure that as the price of attending their public school."
Josh Block, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBT & HIV Project, said the Wednesday ruling emphasized the school's obligation to create a safe and welcoming environment for all students.
"Transgender students belong in our schools," said Block.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo