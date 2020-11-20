Federal execution date set for former Richmond gang member; his lawyers say he's intellectually disabled

A Jan. 14 federal execution date has been set for Cory Johnson, a member of the Newtowne drug gang in Richmond that claimed at least 10 lives in a 45-day period in 1992.

His lawyers could not be reached for comment Friday, but they contend in a prepared statement that Johnson, 45, is intellectually disabled and therefore barred from being executed.

Johnson and fellow gang members James H. Roane, 55, and Richard Tipton, 50, were sentenced to death in federal court in Richmond in 1993 in the midst of the city’s deadliest decade in modern history.

The three men were indicted in April 1992, charged in the slaying of 10 people. An 11th homicide attributed to the gang was not prosecuted.

The victims included suspected snitches, rival dealers and those who had disrespected a gang partner. One gang victim was stabbed 85 times; another was shot 16 times. And at least one was shot and stabbed.

Johnson, Tipton and Roane are the longest-serving inmates now on federal death row.

After a 17-year lull, federal executions resumed this year with eight thus far carried out and three more set for December. Johnson’s is scheduled for less than a week before the Trump administration ends.