Federal judge orders Virginia voter registration deadline to be extended through Thursday

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring quickly responded to the complaint, telling Gibney that granting the extension "would vindicate the public interests of ensuring access to the voting booth and election integrity."

Herring's brief noted that Virginia law does not permit the defendants - the Virginia Department of Elections, the Virginia State Board of Elections and several elections officials - to extend the deadline.

Gibney, remarking that he had read the briefs submitted by both sides, said he would issue the order and did not hear any arguments from the lawyers for the plaintiffs or the attorney general's office.

Among other things, the judge said that his court had jurisdiction in the case and that the plaintiffs had shown they would suffer irreparable harm unless the deadline was extended.

Gibney said the order would direct state officials to issue news releases and other public notice about the extension and that local registrars be notified of his order by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a release after Gibney's ruling, the Department of Elections said eligible Virginians may submit a voter registration application or update an existing voter registration record in any of the following methods:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}