Federal judge orders Virginia voter registration deadline to be extended

A federal judge Wednesday extended the deadline for registering to vote until 11:59 p.m. Thursday in light of a construction accident that shut down the online voter registration system for several hours Tuesday.

"What we have here is a case where somebody forgot to call Ms. Utility in Chesterfield County," said U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. during a brief hearing. Gibney orders is for both online and in-person voter registration, both disrupted Tuesday when a Verizon cable was accidentally struck by equipment at a sewer project outside the Virginia Information Technologies Agency.

The agency, headquartered in Chesterfield County, provides technical support for several state agencies including the Virginia Department of Elections' online portal. The Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Health also had connectivity problems.

The cable was repaired by 3:30 p.m., allowing the Virginia Department of Elections' online portal to continue operations eight hours before the deadline.