Federal judges discuss challenges of becoming judges as open members of LGBTQ+ community

Three federal judges spoke at length Thursday about the challenges of being lawyers and becoming judges as open members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The U.S. Senate held up the confirmation of one of them, Judge Marisa J. Demeo, of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, for a year in part because she said she is lesbian, but also because of her activism in the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
"It was probably a perfect storm that worked against me," she said.
The three spoke during a virtual panel discussion arranged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in recognition of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The eastern district, headquartered in Alexandria, stretches from Northern Virginia through Richmond and Central Virginia, east to Hampton Roads.
Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the district, said the office has also scheduled several other related office-wide events this month, including sessions on civil rights and other issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.
In addition to Demeo, the other participants were Judge Todd M. Hughes, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, who became the first openly gay judge on a federal appellate court in 2013, and J. Paul Oetken, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who became the first openly gay male federal judge in 2011.
All three were Obama appointees and had prior experience working for the U.S. Department of Justice. Demeo served as the co-founder of the Justice Department’s Pride organization and was its first president in 1994.
They spoke at length about their experiences as students, lawyers and judges, issues they faced and that are facing the LGBTQ+ community in general. Among the questions each was asked to comment on by Parekh, was their experience ascending into judgeships as openly gay.
Hughes, whose court handles patent cases, said he was fortunate. "In some ways ... I was at the right place at the right time with some of the right credentials," he said.
Hughes later remarked that the LGBTQ+ community was as diverse as the population in general. He said he benefited from being a white male, as opposed to persons of color or persons from less privileged backgrounds.
Oetken said he benefited because there was an effort to make sure there were some LGBTQ people in the list of prospective judges the Obama administration was considering.
"There was a big question mark in my mind, and probably in some of the senators' minds, what is this going to look like, what's going to happen here? Is there going to be more scrutiny? Are they going to be talking about persons I dated, what parties I went to?," said Oetken of his confirmation.
"I had some trepidation on my part," said Oetken. "But like Judge Hughes, I hadn't written or done anything especially controversial ... and it actually went quite smoothly."
Demeo's confirmation, which was held up for a year by former U.S. Sen. James DeMint, R-South Carolina, who went on to head the conservative Heritage Foundation, was anything but smooth.
Demeo was nominated by Obama in 2009 but not confirmed by the U.S. Senate until 2010. She had been working at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a civil rights organization, and she had been a highly-visible spokesperson on an array of civil rights issues.
She said that as a Latina and lesbian she had a number of issues working against her and her confirmation came up before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages. "The blockage was for a number of reasons," she said.
The groups opposing her cited her sexual orientation among other things. She read from a letter to the Senate written by a group opposing her that stated: "'This open, radical lesbian ... Demeo has openly condemned the efforts to amend the Constitution to protect marriage as a one-man, one-woman union. Demeo supports gay marriage.'"
"'As a D.C. superior court judge, Demo would be in a key position to undermine our national security and destroy traditional marriage through her edicts,'" alleged the letter, which also referred to "'Demeo's radical lesbianism.'"
Former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, who went on to become the U.S. attorney general, also opposed her, she said. Nevertheless, she won Senate confirmation in a 66-32 vote.
"It was a huge hurdle to overcome, but thankfully with a lot of support from a lot of people, I was still able to get confirmed. I am very grateful to those who supported me for what was a very emotional time," said Demeo.
Asked what advice each of the three would have for LGBTQ+ lawyers who may be interested in becoming judges, Hughes said there is no way to plan becoming a federal judge. He said you need the right experience and a sponsor.
Hughes said, "If you really want to become a judge, you need to become a good lawyer and a respected lawyer in your community because somebody from that community at some point is going to support you and promote you to be a judge."
Demeo had some simple advice that Hughes and Oetken agreed with: "My main advice is to be your authentic self because if you can do that, however hard it is, I think you'll be more successful in your career."
"I feel that my coming out in the work place, I was able to thrive more and be a better employee and be a more successful attorney - so, I guess it's more career advice than good advice on how to get on the bench," she said.
(804) 649-6340