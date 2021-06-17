Federal judges discuss challenges of becoming judges as open members of LGBTQ+ community

Former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, who went on to become the U.S. attorney general, also opposed her, she said. Nevertheless, she won Senate confirmation in a 66-32 vote.

"It was a huge hurdle to overcome, but thankfully with a lot of support from a lot of people, I was still able to get confirmed. I am very grateful to those who supported me for what was a very emotional time," said Demeo.

Asked what advice each of the three would have for LGBTQ+ lawyers who may be interested in becoming judges, Hughes said there is no way to plan becoming a federal judge. He said you need the right experience and a sponsor.

Hughes said, "If you really want to become a judge, you need to become a good lawyer and a respected lawyer in your community because somebody from that community at some point is going to support you and promote you to be a judge."

Demeo had some simple advice that Hughes and Oetken agreed with: "My main advice is to be your authentic self because if you can do that, however hard it is, I think you'll be more successful in your career."

"I feel that my coming out in the work place, I was able to thrive more and be a better employee and be a more successful attorney - so, I guess it's more career advice than good advice on how to get on the bench," she said.