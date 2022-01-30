Feds in Northern Virginia say Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

In all, the affidavit cites observations from six witnesses, including some who have been charged with terrorism offenses and some who were held at prison camps for former Islamic state members.

A detention memo filed Friday by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says Fluke-Ekren even trained children how to use assault rifles and that at least one witness saw one of Fluke-Ekren’s children, approximately 5 or 6 years old, holding a machine gun in the family’s home in Syria.

“Fluke-Ekren has been a fervent believer in the radical terrorist ideology of ISIS for many years, having traveled to Syria to commit or support violent jihad. Fluke-Ekren translated her extremist beliefs into action by serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, directly training women and children in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts to support the Islamic State’s murderous aims,” Parekh wrote.

According to court papers, Fluke-Ekren moved to Egypt in 2008 and traveled frequently between Egypt and the U.S. over the next three years. She has not been in the U.S. since 2011.