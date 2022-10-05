FEMA approves flood funding for Buchanan, Tazewell counties

Aerial view of Buchanan County flooding
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for
Buchanan and Tazewell counties after flooding in July.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the approval Wednesday.
Substantial rainfall July 13-14 created record flash flooding and landslides in portions of the counties.
The declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.
“I would like to thank FEMA for approving Virginia’s request for federal assistance,” Youngkin said in a statement. “While we await the decision on our request for individual assistance to support the residents that were impacted, we are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas. As governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”
The decision on a potential award of individual assistance is still pending.
A house sits horseshoed around a tree after torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants.
Local, state and private nonprofit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures may apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75% of eligible costs. The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for related expenditures.
PHOTOS: Buchanan County flood damage
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Riley Mosley, 11, climbs through doorway to help his brother, Colton, 6, clear items from their uncle’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Colton Mosley, 6, picks up salvaged materials in his uncle’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
A volunteer trudges through a living room that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Children play in the damaged foundation of a home after torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
From left, Riley, Amber and Colton Mosley take break from helping clear out a home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Whitney Cochran helps her daughter Alayna, 5, down from her grandma’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding from the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
A house sits horseshoed around a tree after torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Amber Mosley and her son Colton, 6, wait for salvaged toys to be passed through a broken window of her brother’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
A volunteer trudges through a living room that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Colton Mosley, 6, waits in the doorway of his uncle’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Josh Calton climbs over branches in his brother-in-law’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Josh Calton climbs over branches in his brother-in-law’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
Amber Mosley looks through a damaged window in her brother’s home that was damaged by torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
20220715_MET_FLOODING
A car sits half-submerged in mud from torrential flooding the night before on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buchanan County, Va.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Family photos are placed on mud to dry as a house was damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Colton Mosley, 6, and Amber Mosley work on saving belongings of their relatives as the house was damaged by Tuesday night flooding, in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Houses near Dismal River are damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Houses near Dismal River are damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Hayley Hackney tries to save her belongings as her house was shifted to a street and damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
A vehicle is stuck under power lines, which are damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
A vehicle is stuck under power lines, which are damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Patty Mullins looks around damages by Tuesday night flooding near her home in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She told that she hung on a tree branch several hours as her house flooded over 10 feet after her dog woke her up.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Haleigh Cochran, 8, center, checks out her grandmother's house, which was damaged by Tuesday night flooding, with Nathan Justus, 6, in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Alayna Cochran, 5, checks out her grandmother's house, which was damaged by Tuesday night flooding, in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Buchanan County flooding
Billy Justus saves her mother's family photos as her mother's house was damaged by Tuesday night flooding in Buchanan County , Va., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH