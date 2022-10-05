FEMA approves flood funding for Buchanan, Tazewell counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties after flooding in July.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the approval Wednesday. Substantial rainfall July 13-14 created record flash flooding and landslides in portions of the counties.

The declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.

“I would like to thank FEMA for approving Virginia’s request for federal assistance,” Youngkin said in a statement. “While we await the decision on our request for individual assistance to support the residents that were impacted, we are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas. As governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”

The decision on a potential award of individual assistance is still pending.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants.

Local, state and private nonprofit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures may apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75% of eligible costs. The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for related expenditures.