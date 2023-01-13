Fight brewing over Dominion's regulatory reform bill

Buried deep in the 24 pages of Dominion Energy’s latest legislative wish list are two points the power company hasn’t been talking much about, but are likely to be where debate will rage in the General Assembly this year, legislators and lobbyists say.

One pulls the plug on 2020 legislation that opened the door for firms that produce electricity from wind farms or solar facilities to compete for Dominion customers’ business.

The other sets a new benchmark for a key, if obscure financial ratio.

“I know there’s opposition,” especially for rolling back competition, said House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.

“But that’s what I like to do, bring all the different stakeholders around the table,” he said. “By the time the bill gets before the committee, it’s going to look a lot different.”

That could mean the competition rollback is simply a bargaining chip – a tactic that businesses pushing multi-page, complex omnibus legislation sometimes try, as some lobbyists and legislators think Dominion is doing.

The idea is that by including something that draws a lot of opposition, you can get most of what you want through the legislation by agreeing to withdraw the flash point.

“You know, legislation is a lot like making sausage,” a grinning Kilgore said, asked if that’s what’s behind the competition rollback.

Competition for renewable energy came in 2020, despite Dominion’s resistance.

The idea was to create competitive pressure on Dominion for more access to more affordable renewable options, said the legislation’s sponsor, Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News.

Dominion, meanwhile, says its bill is about three key points:

The first is that it will merge into base rates some of the surcharges that have made power bills balloon since the General Assembly froze base rates in 2015.

That, Dominion says, would mean something like an immediate savings of $5 to $7 on a typical monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity. That's because those surcharges, called riders or rate adjustment clauses, normally rise every year.

The 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill now stands at just under $137.

The second point Dominion stresses is that its legislation would give the State Corporation Commission power to adjust its base rates.

These have barely changed since 2007, standing at about $70 of that $137-a-month, 1,000-kilowatt hour bill.

Because they haven’t changed, they reflect the value of Dominion’s facilities at that time, without reflecting the way that for most businesses, the value of assets tends to decline over time.

A fresh look at base rates implies the SCC could order Dominion to lower its charges.

Giving that traditional power back to the commission is what a much shorter, simpler bill from Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, proposes.

Which brings up the third key point Dominion mentions: that it also wants the SCC to use a different benchmark for its profit margin. It’s currently based on the lower range of profitability other Southeast states allow their utilities.

Dominion says its current 9.35% return on equity is the lowest in the southeast and makes it hard to get investors to put their money into the company.

It wants the SCC benchmark to include all Southeastern utilities, some of which are allowed a 10% return on equity.

Doing so would tend to at least offset any SCC-ordered reduction in base rates.

That’s where the obscure financial ratio could come in.

Here, too, though Dominion has not highlighted this clause, the bill says that while Dominion is building its $9 billion offshore wind farm, the SCC’s review of its rates should look at the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total capital – that is, equity plus debt – of Southeastern utilities.

These ratios, too, are higher than what the SCC now looks at when considering Dominion rates. That would also lead to higher power bills.

Since Dominion rates are supposed to generate profits equal to 9.35% of equity, if either the rate or the figure used for that equity go up, Dominion’s rates could rise too.

While Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s energy plan calls for giving the SCC more authority, like the Dominion bill and the legislation Ware and Sullivan proposed, he hasn’t said if he backs either bill.

“The governor will review the legislation when it comes to his desk,” press secretary Macaulay Porter said, adding that Youngkin remains committed to doing something about rising energy prices.

Deputy House Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, said Republicans’ plan for the 2023 session includes action on electricity costs and reliability.

It's an issue that strikes close to home for him. O’Quinn is from a corner of Virginia that was hit by power outages when cold at the end of last month strained the electric grid.

But whether the Republican agenda includes the Dominion bill, or the Ware-Sullivan proposal or something else entirely, is too early to tell, he said.

“There’s a lot of ideas and bills out there, and lots to work on,” he said. “This is really, really complicated.”