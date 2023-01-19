Finding hope in courts' behavioral health dockets

It’s still hard for Nigel Crooks to believe that’s really him on the police body cam footage.

“I'm wild, yelling ‘Shoot me, Shoot me.’ ” He says. “I’m throwing, yelling crazy things.”

He’d been off his medications for weeks, a mix-up by a health care agency. He was hearing things nobody else was, seeing things nobody else saw.

He received a charge of assault and battery on a health care worker.

It’s what, until a few years ago would have meant a fast trip to jail – and if convicted, up to 12 months behind bars.

A few days later, bonded out of jail but, Crooks said, still delusional, he stole a bike by threatening its owner: robbery by the threat of physical violence, a felony that can mean up to 10 years in prison.

But Crooks now is among the scores of Virginians with mental illness who are working with a different way of being judged - through a special kind of court docket.

It's called a behavioral health docket, and Richmond is one of 18 localities around the state where it can be a promise to people with mental illness who get into trouble with the law - and to their neighbors - that there is a kind of judgment that can make things better for the future.

It took Crooks months to get there, months of being back on his medications and stable but during which, when he went to court, all he says he heard was what a terrible person he was.

"I'm feeling more stable, trying to stay stable while hearing these people say I need to go to prison, I'm a bad person," he said.

It was tough to hold things together: the depression that is part of his bipolar disorder darkened his life.

“Medication itself isn’t enough, you know,” he said.

But the behavioral health docket comes with more than a judgment and a deferral of any sentence. Crooks and other participants in the program follow tailored plans, usually involving required therapy sessions, monitored compliance with medication and work or mental health day programs.

And with that, comes something more.

“I have hope now,” Crooks says.

A new approach

Crooks is assigned to the behavioral health docket of Richmond Circuit Court – one of only two in a circuit court, which deals with felonies, the crimes that land you in state prison for anywhere from a year to a lifetime.

Richmond also has dockets in general district court and juvenile court. It’s the only such juvenile court docket in Virginia.

The first dockets started in 2018, with local funding: $25,000 launched Newport News’ docket; Richmond kicked off its effort with a $400,000 appropriation, budget documents show.

Over the years, the introduction of more evidence-based programming and a broader range of services has had an impact.

In 2020, the first year the state court system’s administrative agency began tracking the dockets, only a relatively modest number of those referred ended up being accepted: 98 out of 227; last year, more than half were, or 185 out of 334.

A total of 105 individuals successfully completed all requirements the docket team demanded, well up from the 44 who did so in 2020. They spent longer in the program, too – 372 days on average, compared with 312.

The percentage who were removed from the docket, basically for not sticking with their program, whether because of a relapse, a new offense or simply not participating in therapy or consistently taking medication, declined from 26% to 21.5%.

There’s a lot more than court involved, says Judge Jacqueline McClenney, who handles the docket in Richmond’s circuit court.

It’s a treatment program – and a change for McClenney, who very much considers herself a member of the team that’s helping Crooks find a path back to recovery.

In the past, people with mental illness who committed crimes would wait for trial in jail or out on bond, with no certain way of getting any treatment while they did.

In court, they might be found not guilty by reason of insanity, which usually meant a trip to a state mental hospital and a chance for treatment.

Conviction and jail time didn’t necessarily offer that.

A not guilty finding meant it was up to the individual – often not able or willing to recognize his or her illness - to find care in a badly underfunded public system.

The behavioral health program generally takes more time than most sentences people with mental illness face – generally across the state, although not in McClenney’s court, misdemeanors that can mean up to a year in jail but that more typically mean no more than a month or two behind bars.

“It’s not an easy program,” McClenney says.

“It’s not a free pass.”

Judgment

But it does mean judgment.

One of the harder things to deal with when you see things or hear voices that others don’t, or the blackness is so deep that you’d think you’d be better off dead, is the judgment of others.

"When people look at you, and pass judgment, then that becomes your judgment of you," Crooks says.

That can trap you in illness and in isolation that can seem inescapable.

But the judgment that’s a central part of the behavioral health docket can be a way out of that trap, he says.

“I did those things, I have remorse for them,” he says. “But judgment now means I can say that’s not all of who I am.”

In a way, the court’s judgment is like an essential step when recovering from an addiction, said Jul Branch, another participant in McClenney’s docket.

“I can’t forget what I did,” she says – she’s charged with robbery by theft for taking two airplane models from an ABC store when she was so intoxicated she can’t remember doing it.

“A friend showed me the body cam; I couldn’t recognize myself,” she says. “I was saying things that just didn’t make sense.”

But while she can’t forget what she did, the fact that it is subject to judgment in court means she has a chance to move forward and not let that particular bad day define her for the rest of her life.

Bad Days

She had had more than her share of bad days.

A tough childhood, strained family and romantic relations tipped her toward depression, she said. Drinking made it worse.

But the start of the pandemic was a breaking point.

She was furloughed from her job through the spring and summer of 2020. Talking to her therapist through a video connection wasn’t the same as face-to-face conversation. The nights out drinking with friends, and the illusion that it was just a normal part of social life, weren’t possible, she said – but drinking at home was.

Alcohol and isolation fed a deepening depression.

“I called my mother … I said if it wasn’t for my son, I didn’t want to be here,” she said. “I’d drink and use and hope that meant I wouldn’t wake up in the morning.”

Crooks, too, was having a bad time.

He was homeless for part of 2021 and had bounced in and out of hospitals.

Without his medications that summer, he was seeing things and hearing voices.

At one point in early September, Crooks said, two Richmond police officers spotted him in a delusional frenzy and they took him to Richmond Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation, holding him under the state’s emergency custody order law, which allows people in a mental health crisis to be detained against their will for up to eight hours.

To reach that point, a magistrate has to find there’s a substantial risk that the person is about to hurt himself or others or is so out of it that he or she could walk in front of a bus.

And an evaluation necessarily involves a urine test.

Crooks was in handcuffs. When a hospital staffer reached for his pants zipper to take a sample, Crooks said shoved him with his shoulder in order to back the staffer off.

That’s formally assault and battery, and the staffer said he was pressing charges.

Suddenly, Crooks wasn’t someone who needed help in a crisis. He was an offender and says he spent the next two days in jail, still delusional, until he bonded out. He was eventually sentenced to 12 days in jail: his appeal to circuit court was one of the cases that brought him into the more than year-long behavioral health docket.

Three days after he bonded out of jail on the assault charge, he took the bicycle, he said.

Still so delusional that he didn’t understand that he’d robbed someone by threatening them, he said he returned the bike to the owner when he was done using it.

A different feel to court

Thursday mid-afternoons are quiet in the Newport News courthouse, except for the one 2nd floor courtroom where a judge, a public defender turned judge along with prosecutors, mental health workers, probation officers and public defenders pioneered the behavioral health docket approach.

The basic idea then, as now, is simple: it’s better in the long term for a judge to make sure a person is following a treatment regimen over a year or more, than for that offender to spend a month or two in jail for what are typically misdemeanor offenses such as trespassing, simple assault or vandalism.

In Newport News, there’s plenty of cheerleading, counseling – and there can be sanctions when people don’t stick with the program.

On a chilly overcast winter Thursday, a tall, heavyset man, with a foot long beard, was the first to approach the bench.

“How are you today?” broadly smiling Judge Rian Lewis asked

“I’m here,” he replied.

“I’m glad you are,” she said, still smiling. “I know we’ve got that paperwork issue, we’re trying to get that fixed for you. You’ve been working with staff and I really appreciate that. It’s been three months, you’re doing everything we’ve asked of you, so I’m thinking it time to move to phase 2.”

The deputy sheriff stepped over with a slip for the man’s next court appearance and a form.

“I’d like you to write something, about insights you’ve had in these three months,” Lewis said. “Long or short, you can handwrite or type … I would like it to be at least three sentences.”

She smiled again, as if to take away any sting from what might seem a homework assignment.

When one participant didn’t show up, and phone calls by her case worker and the public defender before and during the docket session couldn’t turn up any sign of her, Lewis had to wrap up that day's session with a sigh and a show cause order.

It wasn’t the stiffest penalty – technically, she could have issued a warrant for the woman’s arrest and a return to the process that would see her doing time for her offense.

Instead, the order was a kind of second chance: show up, and say what happened, and try to get with the program.

It was, like the docket itself, about hope.

Work

But it is hope with work.

Branch was reminded of this at her own job: as a newly promoted house manager at the recovery home, where she lives, she’s responsible for looking after her fellow residents and helping them stay on track. It’s a 24 hour a day task of being an exemplar.

That’s not the hard part.

“I feel like I am the person I always wanted to be … the behavioral health docket has helped me become a productive member of society,” she said.

“I was isolated, not part of society before.”

She was reminded of the hard part, though, because she’d been having trouble connecting with one young woman who suffers paranoid delusions.

“I think I’m a good communicator, but the feedback I got was that she thought I was too aggressive,” Branch said.

Since Branch is studying to become a licensed substance abuse treatment practitioner, she thought one of her textbooks might help.

What it said was that it doesn’t work to tell people with paranoia that they were wrong about what they saw and felt, which was exactly what Branch was trying to do.

Instead, the idea is to rebut the paranoid beliefs with facts – yes, the doors are locked at night, and don’t forget that phone number you can call if you feel a threat.

“My job is to make her feel safe and protected and heard,” Branch said.

But it is different from her job as a participant in the behavioral health docket.

There, court and the treatment program are all about confronting truth – truth about yourself.

It also can mean the hard task of dropping people, places and things that had been triggers for her drinking or for Crooks' spins down to depression or up into mania.

It means acknowledging triggers – weaknesses, in short – and learning how to keep them from setting you down paths of delusion or substance abuse.

It’s meant learning to trust, an odd mirror image to the way the judgment of the court is a way to keep the judgment of family, friends or strangers who see you being strange become the way you judge yourself, she said.

Trust means being able to listen and accept advice from others, without letting their judgments necessarily become the way you judge yourself.

Learning this is no snap of the fingers.

Even after months in the program, Crooks says he’s still working on it.

"I'm fearful. I know what happened, I've seen that body cam footage; I am fearful of that happening again someday,” he said.

"I don't know how people will react; when I walk down the street, I know I am on bond, I don't have liberty. I walk down the street differently than you,” he said. “In my building, if I see someone else on the elevator, I'll take the stairs."

But he feels he’s making progress.

"Before, I was going nowhere," he says, tapping first his right palm on a table, and then right next to it, his left.

"Now, I feel I am gaining traction," he says as his hands now mime walking forward.