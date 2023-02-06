RTD state government reporter Dave Ress is looking ahead at final weeks of General Assembly session - A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury
The
first bill to make it through both chambers of the General Assembly passed the state Senate the day before “crossover,” the deadline for the House and Senate to act on their own bills, so they can cross over to the other body for consideration. House Bill 1469, sponsored by Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, which addresses the agreements between motor vehicle dealers and manufacturers, passed both chambers unanimously and now heads to the governor’s desk.
It says manufacturers cannot threaten to withhold incentive payments or the ability to participate in their incentive programs to force dealers into entering into agreements with them.
It also says manufacturers cannot force dealers to allow the manufacturers to deal directly with buyers and lessees, which limits the dealers’ ability to negotiate prices and therefore impacts their margins on any sale or lease.
In addition, the bill says existing state law barring manufacturers from owning a dealership would apply any dealership for a new make or line.
Industries losing and gaining the most jobs
The American economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers.
In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021,
Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.
The country's gross domestic product did drop in the first half of the year but
rose slightly in the fourth quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas argues that the U.S. likely did not fall into a recession. The International Monetary Fund predicts the U.S. economy will slow in 2022-2023 but will narrowly avoid a recession. Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries recorded a growth in job openings and which saw open positions shrink in December 2022 compared to a year prior. December data is preliminary. The Bureau of Labor Statistics records job openings on the last business day of the month and calculates the rate as a percent of total employment plus job openings within the industry.
Canva
#19. Information
- Total job openings, December 2022: 109,000
-- Annual change: -53.0%
-- One-month change: -49.5%
-- 3.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#18. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities
- Total job openings, December 2022: 445,000
-- Annual change: -27.2%
-- One-month change: -6.5%
-- 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#17. Educational services
- Total job openings, December 2022: 187,000
-- Annual change: -13.8%
-- One-month change: +16.1%
-- 4.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#16. Nondurable goods
- Total job openings, December 2022: 291,000
-- Annual change: -10.2%
-- One-month change: -3.3%
-- 5.7 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#15. Federal
- Total job openings, December 2022: 152,000
-- Annual change: -9.0%
-- One-month change: +10.9%
-- 5 job openings per total jobs in the industry
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#14. Arts, entertainment, and recreation
- Total job openings, December 2022: 192,000
-- Annual change: -6.3%
-- One-month change: +11.6%
-- 7.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#13. Wholesale trade
- Total job openings, December 2022: 284,000
-- Annual change: -3.7%
-- One-month change: +34.6%
-- 4.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#12. Professional and business services
- Total job openings, December 2022: 1,956,000
-- Annual change: -3.2%
-- One-month change: +0.2%
-- 8 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#11. Accommodation and food services
- Total job openings, December 2022: 1,743,000
-- Annual change: -2.4%
-- One-month change: +30.7%
-- 11.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#10. State and local education
- Total job openings, December 2022: 353,000
-- Annual change: -2.2%
-- One-month change: 0.0%
-- 3.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. Health care and social assistance
- Total job openings, December 2022: 1,932,000
-- Annual change: -1.9%
-- One-month change: -0.3%
-- 8.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#8. Retail trade
- Total job openings, December 2022: 1,017,000
-- Annual change: -1.8%
-- One-month change: +15.2%
-- 6.1 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. State and local, excluding education
- Total job openings, December 2022: 575,000
-- Annual change: -0.3%
-- One-month change: +0.9%
-- 5.9 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Manufacturing
- Total job openings, December 2022: 764,000
-- Annual change: +2.4%
-- One-month change: -4.9%
-- 5.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#5. Durable goods
- Total job openings, December 2022: 473,000
-- Annual change: +12.1%
-- One-month change: -5.8%
-- 5.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#4. Construction
- Total job openings, December 2022: 413,000
-- Annual change: +15.0%
-- One-month change: +24.8%
-- 5 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Pixabay
#3. Finance and insurance
- Total job openings, December 2022: 424,000
-- Annual change: +19.4%
-- One-month change: +9.0%
-- 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#2. Mining and logging
- Total job openings, December 2022: 41,000
-- Annual change: +20.6%
-- One-month change: +7.9%
-- 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#1. Real estate and rental and leasing
- Total job openings, December 2022: 157,000
-- Annual change: +36.5%
-- One-month change: -12.3%
-- 6.2 job openings per total jobs in the industry
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock