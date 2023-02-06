The first bill to make it through both chambers of the General Assembly passed the state Senate the day before “crossover,” the deadline for the House and Senate to act on their own bills, so they can cross over to the other body for consideration.

House Bill 1469, sponsored by Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, which addresses the agreements between motor vehicle dealers and manufacturers, passed both chambers unanimously and now heads to the governor’s desk.

It says manufacturers cannot threaten to withhold incentive payments or the ability to participate in their incentive programs to force dealers into entering into agreements with them.

It also says manufacturers cannot force dealers to allow the manufacturers to deal directly with buyers and lessees, which limits the dealers’ ability to negotiate prices and therefore impacts their margins on any sale or lease.

In addition, the bill says existing state law barring manufacturers from owning a dealership would apply any dealership for a new make or line.

