First case of highly contagious UK COVID variant found in Virginia

In a Friday panel on COVID-19 response and recovery that included Mayor Levar Stoney, Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, panelists said not to underestimate the variants.

"The thing to do is try to get literally a universal uniformity of adherence to public health measures. If there is resistance to that, try and reach out to convince people of the importance of masking, of the importance of physical distancing," Fauci said of what cities can do to reduce transmission. "Of the importance of avoiding congregate settings, particularly indoors."

Fauci added that pandemic fatigue is setting in, but that until enough people get vaccinated, preventative measures will need to occur.

The Virginia Department of Health said it's working with communities across the state to slow the spread of any possible strains, supporting testing and vaccination efforts, investigating cases and outbreaks, and ramping up sequencing to get a better grasp of variants circulating.

Virginia's first identified COVID-19 strain comes less than a year after its first case on March 7.

The VDH reported Monday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 478,619, an increase of 14,868 from Friday.