First case of more contagious COVID variant - the UK variant - found in Virginia

The race to get Virginians vaccinated amplified on Monday as the state confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 strain that's more contagious and potentially deadlier than current virus.

Virginia's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services said the case was found in resident from Northern Virginia who had no recent travel history. The DCLS confirmed the case using genetic sequencing and has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Denise Toney, director of DCLS.

Sequencing allows public health officials to "identify and respond to threats such as emerging COVID-19 variants," Toney said in a media release Monday.

Named B.1.17, the variant first emerged in the United Kingdom. Since Friday, nearly 200 cases of the strain have been identified in the U.S.

“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”

This is breaking news and will be updated.