First Richmond-area health workers receive Moderna vaccine, Virginia sees highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases yet

Local health districts received their first Moderna vaccine shipment Tuesday, marking the beginning of months-long efforts to halt the rampant spread of the virus four days after the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.

Statewide, Virginia is expecting a total of 140,000 Moderna doses and 50,700 Pfizer vaccines this week. Earlier this month, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula said the Central Region has about 60,000 people that qualify for the first vaccinations round.

Richmond and Henrico received about 600 Moderna doses on Tuesday.

Three vaccination clinics were held in Richmond and Henrico Wednesday - one in Richmond and two in Henrico - for the health departments' front-line workers.

This included nurse practitioner Tracey Avery-Geter, who has administered COVID-19 tests at over 85 community testing events since March and called being vaccinated proof that "things are going to be changing."

Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the goal in 2021 is to ultimately make the vaccine available to whoever wants it.