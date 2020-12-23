First Richmond-area health workers receive Moderna vaccine, Virginia sees highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases yet

In 1962, Shirley Bakka was the famous 2-year-old in Minnesota who received the first oral polio vaccine in the Twin Cities area as the virus devastated families across the U.S.
The verdict then: it tasted good.
Nearly 60 years later, Bakka would be at the head of the line once again as a Henrico County public health nurse, becoming the first in the Richmond region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The verdict now: it felt good.
"Vaccines do save lives. Vaccines give us all a little more freedom," Bakka said in a livestreamed coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that celebrated Richmond and Henrico Health District's first vaccinations.
"It does give us hope."
Her voice cracked slightly on the final word. Ten months into the pandemic, it wasn't a word uttered often.
While the country is prioritizing front-line health care workers in the first round of inoculations and is far from population immunity - a goal that requires at least 75% of the public to be vaccinated - faith lies in how the U.S. hasn't seen a polio case in 41 years, Bakka said.
Bakka - who specializes in immunizations for the Henrico County Health Department - said back then, parents were also scared for their children, the country was in a panic and public health officials pleaded for people to stay home to limit spread.
Local health districts received their first Moderna vaccine shipment Tuesday, marking the beginning of months-long efforts to halt the rampant spread of the virus four days after the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.
Statewide, Virginia is expecting a total of 140,000 Moderna doses and 50,700 Pfizer vaccines this week. Earlier this month, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula said the Central Region has about 60,000 people that qualify for the first vaccinations round.
Richmond and Henrico received about 600 Moderna doses on Tuesday.
Three vaccination clinics were held in Richmond and Henrico Wednesday - one in Richmond and two in Henrico - for the health departments' front-line workers.
This included nurse practitioner Tracey Avery-Geter, who has administered COVID-19 tests at over 85 community testing events since March and called being vaccinated proof that "things are going to be changing."
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the goal in 2021 is to ultimately make the vaccine available to whoever wants it.
"We've seen devastating illness and death within our communities, particularly among our elderly and our Black and brown communities. We mourn those hardships that our communities have experienced, and we celebrate the hope that lies ahead," Viray said. "It's going to be a hard road, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel. We're going to get there."
In the days before Christmas - and as infections spike and hospitals report limited bed capacity - Mayor Levar Stoney urged residents to limit social gatherings and social distance, wear masks and wash their hands to give front-line workers a chance at surviving the virus.
"They look out for us," said Stoney. "We have to look out for them."
Coronavirus vaccine side effects reported include muscle soreness, light headedness and fatigue. Rare but severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine have occurred to at least six people in the U.S., a small amount compared to the 614,117 doses administered as of Monday.
At every vaccination site, clinicians are on-site to monitor those vaccinated for 15 to 30 minutes after injection and have safeguards in place to treat reactions, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.
In a town hall on vaccinations hosted by the Virginia Department of Health last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said, "The vaccine’s side effects are minor, but the effects of COVID-19 are deadly.”
Pfizer and Moderna, the two leading manufacturers, have outpaced competitors, with both reporting efficacy rates above 90%. Both vaccines require that patients receive two doses roughly three weeks apart.
By the numbers
On Wednesday, the VDH reported 4,562 new cases - the largest daily increase in infections the state has seen. The top five highest case counts recorded in Virginia have all occurred in the month of December, with four of the five surpassing 4,000 cases.
The spike brought Virginia's seven-day average of daily cases to more than 3,800 cases per day. The last peak was an average of nearly 4,000 daily cases on Dec. 12.
Virginia hospitals are already reporting strains, limited bed capacity and physical and mental exhaustion among their health care workers as they reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge nearly a month later.
The ICU at VCU Health's flagship hospital in Richmond is at 97% of its capacity as of Monday, the latest date available, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services and tracked by the New York Times - a 4% increase from numbers reported Saturday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 2,508 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,271 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus but the website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Virginia has administered 4 million COVID-19 tests and the percentage of positive results from COVID-19 testing is at 11.7%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
Of the 319,133 total cases reported Wednesday, 271,811 have been classified as confirmed and 47,322 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,760 deaths, an increase of 55 deaths since Tuesday. The CDC’s forecasting model estimates Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.
On Wednesday, 42,168 cases were associated with the state’s 1,866 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
The Richmond area — including Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties — has had a total of 36,594 cases, 2,046 hospitalizations and 638 deaths.
Richmond has had 8,525 cases, 544 hospitalizations, 91 deaths and 126 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 13,344 cases, 658 hospitalizations, 195 deaths and 88 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 11,257 cases, 665 hospitalizations, 285 deaths and 112 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,468 cases, 179 hospitalizations and 67 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
