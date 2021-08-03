Five historical markers highlighting Asian American contributions to Virginia to be installed around state

The historical marker contest provided the opportunity for students to tell “a fuller and more complete version of our shared history,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni during the virtual celebration.

The students at an adult English as a Second Language Program in Chesterfield County submitted “Filipinos in the U.S. Navy” for the contest.

Melissa Dart, an ESL educator at the program said during the virtual celebration that she was excited to bring to light a story that is deeply personal.

Dart, who is of Filipino descent, said her grandfather and father both served in the navy.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to give the Filipinos in the U.S. navy a voice and the recognition they deserve for their behind the scene service which greatly contributes to the history of Virginia and the nation,” Dart said.

The five markers will be submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to be approved in the coming months.

Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers. The historical highway marker program started in 1927 and is an effort to document Virginia’s history through people, places, or events of regional, statewide or national significance.

In February 2020, the Department of Historical Resources launched the annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest to highlight the contributions of Black Virginians.