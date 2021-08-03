Five historical markers highlighting Asian American contributions to Virginia to be installed around state

Five new state historical highway markers highlighting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will be installed throughout Virginia.
The historical markers recognize and chronicle the stories, accomplishments and contributions Asian American and Pacific Islander Virginians have made throughout the commonwealth.
“As we continue working to tell a more comprehensive and inclusive Virginia story, I am grateful for the efforts of Virginia students and educators in helping elevate the voices of prominent AAPI Virginians with these five new historical markers," stated Gov. Ralph Northam in a statement.
Filipinos members of the U.S Navy, Kim Kyusik, Arthur Azo Matsu, W.W. Yen and the Vietnamese immigrant community in Northern Virginia will be honored through historical markers in Virginia Beach, Salem City, Williamsburg, Charlottesville and Falls Church, respectively.
“Arthur Matsu and W.W. Yen and so many changemakers like them are integral to the Virginia story and yet their stories have often gone untold,” Northam said during the virtual celebration Tuesday morning.
The highway markers were submitted by students through the AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. The contest was launched in May to celebrate the history and achievement of Asian American and Pacific Islander Virginians.
The historical marker contest provided the opportunity for students to tell “a fuller and more complete version of our shared history,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni during the virtual celebration.
The students at an adult English as a Second Language Program in Chesterfield County submitted “Filipinos in the U.S. Navy” for the contest.
Melissa Dart, an ESL educator at the program said during the virtual celebration that she was excited to bring to light a story that is deeply personal.
Dart, who is of Filipino descent, said her grandfather and father both served in the navy.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity to give the Filipinos in the U.S. navy a voice and the recognition they deserve for their behind the scene service which greatly contributes to the history of Virginia and the nation,” Dart said.
The five markers will be submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to be approved in the coming months.
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers. The historical highway marker program started in 1927 and is an effort to document Virginia’s history through people, places, or events of regional, statewide or national significance.
In February 2020, the Department of Historical Resources launched the annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest to highlight the contributions of Black Virginians.
