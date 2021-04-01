Five lawmakers join Del. Jay Jones in call for AG Herring to investigate fatal police shooting

Five Democratic lawmakers joined a call for Attorney General Mark Herring to investigate a fatal police shooting in Virginia Beach, but Herring said through a spokesperson that the law doesn't allow him to.

Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who is challenging Herring for his job in the June 8 Democratic primary, this week called on Herring to investigate the fatal shooting of Donovon W. Lynch, a 25-year-old Black man, by a police officer in Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened over the weekend during a violent evening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in which one other person was killed and others wounded.

Dels. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, joined Jones in a phone call Thursday with reporters.

They said Herring should use his power as attorney general to provide a second set of eyes and dig into the shooting even while Virginia State Police investigate.