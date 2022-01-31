Five takeaways from Virginia’s statewide housing study

How can Virginia chip away at its housing affordability crisis?
A new 426-page report published this month lays out the pressing challenges and potential solutions for housing-related needs across the state.
Following a 2020 bill sponsored by Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, the HB 854 Statewide Housing Study provides a comprehensive look at demographic and economic trends, the state’s housing inventory, homeownership and rental markets and homelessness, as well as an assessment of existing programs.
“The report confirms a lot of the trends and needs we have independently known and understood in different parts of the state,” said Jonathan Knopf, executive director for programs at HousingForward Virginia, a nonprofit organization the state commissioned to put together the report. “I would hope it demonstrates housing can be something that we as a state can make significant progress on together.”
Here are five takeaways:
1. Demand for federal housing vouchers among low- and moderate-income families trumps the supply available. A state rental subsidy could help meet the need.
More than 27,700 low-income households across the state relied on the federal Housing Choice Voucher program to pay a portion of their rent, according to the report.
More than twice as many households that qualified for the subsidy sat on waiting lists maintained by public housing authorities around the state, as of early last year, according to a survey of the public housing authorities around the state.
Eleven public housing authorities did not respond to the survey, meaning the number of families vying for vouchers is even higher.
The report recommends the creation of a statewide housing choice voucher program to close the delta. A bill and budget amendment introduced this legislative session would jump-start that process, said Brian Koziol, executive director of the Virginia Housing Alliance.
“We’re estimating that $73 million would assist 5,000 households across the commonwealth,” said Koziol, who served on an advisory panel that assisted with the report. “It’s not the scale we need to get to, but it’s worth getting something on the books until we can increase funding for it.”
2. Renters of color are disproportionately cost burdened in their housing.
Nearly 500,000 renter households in the state are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.
Since 2010, white and Asian renters have seen their share of cost-burdened renters decrease. In the same span, Black and Latino renters’ share of cost-burdened renters has risen. As of 2017, roughly half of Black and Latino renter households were considered cost-burdened, and a quarter of those same households were severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 50% of their monthly income on rent.
Researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic likely hit renters of color the hardest. Many were frontline workers who were at greater risk of contracting the virus and losing income or wages, while rents continued to climb. That, in turn, put them at greater risk of eviction and homelessness.
3. The Black homeownership rate in Virginia is slightly better than the national average, but far behind the white homeownership rate.
While roughly 3 out of 4 white Virginians own their homes, just 48% of Black Virginians do, according to the report. The latter figure is slightly higher than the nationwide average of 44% for Black households.
Researchers attribute the gap of 25 percentage points in homeownership to a variety of factors, starting with past racist policies and practices that restricted Black families from accessing credit to buy or maintain homes and thus limiting their ability to build wealth to pass down to future generations in the same way white families did.
The report also cites present-day structural barriers that have fueled wide disparities in income and loan approval that have disadvantaged Black households seeking to buy a home.
State agencies have made a more concerted effort in recent years to reach Black homebuyers. Those efforts must be continued and supplemented if the state is to close the gap, the report states.
“While Virginia is maybe a little better than average in terms of our racial homeownership gap compared to some other parts of the state and country, there’s still a major gap,” Knopf said. “Our state agencies can continue to expand their recent efforts to conduct better engagement and expand homeownership offerings to bring greater racial equity to housing opportunities in Virginia.”
4. Starter homes are few and far between, creating a barrier for first-time buyers.
Traditionally, young families and first-time buyers have been able to find moderately priced homes for sale to begin building equity and wealth, but not anymore. Homes priced near $150,000 are scarce, if not nonexistent, in most large markets, researchers found.
In Richmond, the number of homes affordable to a buyer making 80% of the region’s median income decreased by 13% between 2013 and 2021, according to the report. Compounding the issue is a trend researchers identified: Most newly built homes are larger and therefore more expensive. The report cites high land and materials costs, local zoning barriers and profit-driven developers as reasons the supply of new starter homes has dried up.
To meet the need, the report recommends the creation of a statewide, public-private partnership to increase the stock of starter homes.
“I would hope the way that we quantified that shortage is a step toward getting policymakers to understand that this is a huge missed opportunity to provide homeownership and the chance to build wealth to Virginians all across the state,” Knopf said.
5. Virginia has seen a decline in homelessness across the state over the last decade, but housing insecurity among school-age children has risen during the same span.
From 2010 to 2020, Virginia reduced homelessness across the state from 9,080 to 5,957, according to the report. Drilling down, the state also registered decreases within certain target populations: veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and people with substance abuse disorders,
The figures stem from an annual, federally mandated census that counts anyone sleeping in shelter, transitional housing, on the street or anywhere unfit for human habitation, per a definition set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. People sleeping in motels or doubling up with a relative or friend are not counted as homeless in the HUD census.
But the U.S. Department of Education uses a broader definition to track school-age children experiencing homelessness. Its figures paint a different picture of housing insecurity across the state.
In the 2010-11 school year, 16,420 children were counted as homeless. The figure peaked at 20,593 in the 2016-17 school year. In 2019-20, the last year of data included in the report, 17,496 schoolchildren around the state were homeless.
Read the full report at https://dmz1.dhcd.virginia.gov/HB854/index.html.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson