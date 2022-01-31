Five takeaways from Virginia’s statewide housing study

Since 2010, white and Asian renters have seen their share of cost-burdened renters decrease. In the same span, Black and Latino renters’ share of cost-burdened renters has risen. As of 2017, roughly half of Black and Latino renter households were considered cost-burdened, and a quarter of those same households were severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 50% of their monthly income on rent.

Researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic likely hit renters of color the hardest. Many were frontline workers who were at greater risk of contracting the virus and losing income or wages, while rents continued to climb. That, in turn, put them at greater risk of eviction and homelessness.

3. The Black homeownership rate in Virginia is slightly better than the national average, but far behind the white homeownership rate.

While roughly 3 out of 4 white Virginians own their homes, just 48% of Black Virginians do, according to the report. The latter figure is slightly higher than the nationwide average of 44% for Black households.