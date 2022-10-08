Folk Festival gets Richmond clapping, stamping and singing along

“Do we have any children … raise your hands!” Andre Thierry called out as he stepped up with his accordion to launch Saturday’s sessions of the Richmond Folk Festival with some new-fashioned zydeco.

They came from all over for the 18th festival, from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe to the borderlands of Greece and Albania to Lynchburg to Richmond – Richmond, Calif., that is, since that’s where Thierry is from.

With a one-note sinking tone from his accordion, he cued the kids to clap. With a second note they were to stamp their feet, and then faster and faster he launched into a rollicking accordion and washboard duet.

And as the kids clapped and stamped feet, Joyce Fontend, a neatly dressed 74-year-old in a broad-brimmed hat, spun and snapped fingers, showing everyone in the CarMax stage tend how to move when the zydeco strains get hot.

“It’s in my blood,” the Louisiana native said.

But the Folk Festival, downtown on the riverfront - which continues Sunday with performances on six stages from noon to 6 p.m. - is as much about introducing people to music they’d never heard before as recalling memories of long ago pasts.

So Thierry had children come to the foot of the stage, handed out small washboards, and had them scratching away as he swung into another song.

Cobi Ryan, 4, was one – and while he declined to comment when asked about his session, “he said he wanted to do it 18 more times,” mom, Katy, said.

From Epirus, the mountains on the Greek-Albanian border, the seven women of Isokratisses, in their black velvet dresses and necklaces of golden coins, brought spine-shivering laments from an isolated part of the world.

“It is very mountainous, and so we don’t hear music from outside,” said Sophie Isou.

“Our parents didn’t listen to music, they just sang,” she said. “They sang at weddings, for birthdays, at funerals."

Few in the crowd likely understood the Greek of the first lament, but the warm alto of Anna Katsi and the layers of minor key, harmonies of the other six were clear enough that the song was about giving hope.

From Lynchburg, meanwhile, violin-maker Daniel Smith marked out the rough outline of a violin’s scroll.

“It’s a template from Andrea Guarneri,” the retired firefighter said, referring to the famed 17th century luthier. “But you know every one is different, every one is a work of art.”

He’s been making violins for 30 years and counting – he got into it coming back from a spell in the Army, stationed in Germany. He found his grandfather’s old violin – he calls them fiddles – and started teaching himself to play.

“I met old Cuppard Cox, he had no running water, lived in a shack, chickens running all around. But he played the upside down violin,” Smith said. That’s a violin held with the left hand, instead of the right, which makes everything go backward.

“It’s pretty hard to learn that way,” Smith laughed.

So making violins is his main passion.

“These are tools for making art, but they are works of art too, he said.

From the hills of north Mississippi, blues singer-songwriter Cedric Burnside, who won a Grammy for his album “I Be Trying,” opened the festival Friday evening.

This year’s offerings range from honky-tonk country from Jesse Daniel to accordionist Felipe Hostins’ forro music from Brazil, to the percussion and call-and-response women’s celebratory songs that the group Bnat el Houariyat brought to Richmond from Morocco.

The four Nova Scotians of Beòlach brought together bagpipes, whistle, violin and accordion, while Noura Mint Seymali melded centuries-old music traditions of Mauritania, west Africa with electric guitar, bass, and drums.

And the Zimbabwean group Black Umfolosi took traditional imbube music – it means “kings,” and was music once sung to praise Zulu kings said Thomeki Dube.

But these days, it’s sung with four-part harmony and some fancy footwork, he said.

“It helps communicate,” he said, since the words are in Ndebele.

And while one song sings the praises of cattle in a traditional dowry, Luchi Moyo introduced another, about the sadness of separation in an age of COVID-19 and migration in search of better jobs, by reminding the crowd: “We live in a digital world and you can call, or text or Facetime, or if you are old school, send smoke signals.”

She got the crowd echoing the refrain “cool-lay”, which means far, as the group’s four men raised arms and extended fingers to sign the idea.

The song ended as she and Sandi Dube joined hands to make a giant heart shape, while the four men in the group each held hands together to make similar, smaller hearts.

And for the final song, “Imbube”, the group, as it danced, got an audience that filled virtually every seat in the CoStar Group stage to pump lifted arms in rhythm to the repeated words: “imbube, imbube, imbube."