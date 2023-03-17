Food banks scrambled to find enough to feed the tens of thousands of Virginians who couldn't work as COVID-19 forced business closings. Now, soaring food prices have sparked demand that matches the height of the pandemic.

At the same time, rising food prices mean it's more challenging to find the foods that Richmond's Feed More nonprofit gathers for the more than 250 groups - food pantries, emergency shelters, soup kitchens, churches and child care centers - that help feed the hungry across 34 cities and counties, said David Waidelich, chief collaboration and programs officer.

"It's super tight," he said.

Food prices in U.S. metro areas were up 10% from year ago levels in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfasts seem particularly hard hit: Egg prices are up 70%, butter and margarine 32.5%, cereal by 15%, bread by 14.9% and sausage 10.1% - though bacon prices are down slightly. Meat and fresh fruit and vegetable prices generally posted below-average increases, but canned and processed products have increased faster.

Inflation isn't the only reason for increased food bank demand, though.

"I think during the pandemic, more people realized we were here, people who needed our help before but didn't know about us," Waidelich said.

But Feed More and the groups it works with are keeping up with the increased demand, he said.

It has meant new approaches to securing food supplies, however.

Changes in shopping habits during the pandemic have sparked changes in the ways the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who provide the bulk of Feed More's food manage their inventories. The changes pose new challenges in keeping steady the flow of items coming into the nonprofit's warehouse on Rhoadmiller Street.

During the pandemic, for instance, many people tended to stock up on items by buying more than the usual one-week supply, which meant retailers and distributors had to rethink the way they managed their inventories. Feed More staff had to rethink some of their strategies for securing these items.

That's sometimes meant buying a larger share of these items than in the past, when donations flowed in at a different pace.

And it means spending more of the financial donations and grants Feed More receives.

"We are running over budget," Waidelich said.

Last year's food donations, valued at more than $64 million, went a long way to cover the $80 million it cost Feed More to provide its services.

One constant is the flow of produce and dairy products that have in recent years accounted for a larger share of what Feed More distributes. "We're offering a healthier diet now," Waidelich said.

Short shelf lives help here: shoppers don't buy multiple week supplies of milk or greens, so the way Feed More's donors manage their inventories of these items has not changed significantly.

Another constant, Waidelich said, is donors' attitudes.

"Our donors are very generous," he said. "We couldn't do this without them."

20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US A look at 20 uniquely American foods Peanut butter and jelly sandwich Chicken-fried steak Sweet potato casserole Ambrosia salad Cheez Whiz Tater tots Corn dogs Chicken and waffles Cobb salad Grits Sloppy joe Egg cream Jell-O salad Biscuits and gravy American cheese Meatloaf Root beer float Girl Scout cookies Spam Po'boy