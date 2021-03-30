For first time in VMI's 181-year history, a woman will hold the highest-ranking cadet position

For the first time in the Virginia Military Institute’s 181-year history, a woman will hold the highest-ranking cadet position.

Kasey Meredith will lead the Corps of Cadets as regimental commander for the 2021-22 school year, VMI announced Tuesday.

“Ms. Meredith distinguished herself throughout the application and interview process,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, interim superintendent. “There’s little doubt that she is the right cadet for the position. She is a role model with a clear devotion to duty who will earn the trust and respect of the Corps.”

The regimental commander is the senior-ranking cadet and military commander of the Corps of Cadets, responsible for its training, discipline, appearance and morale. It is the highest-ranking position a cadet can earn.

Meredith, a third-year cadet from Johnstown, Pa., is majoring in international studies and minoring in Spanish and is a member of the Marine Corps ROTC program, according to a news release. She plans to commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps upon graduating next year. She is also a member of VMI’s running and CrossFit clubs.

Wins said in the release that Meredith has “distinguished herself as a strong leader.”