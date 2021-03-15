Former ODU student gets 3 years in prison for role in swatting, fake bomb threats linked to white supremacists

Kelley also had his own school, Old Dominion University, targeted twice, prompting closures and a police response. University police contacted Kelley about the calls, but prosecutors said it was the subsequent call targeting Nielsen that led police to the conspiracy members.

Even though Kelley regularly used racist language and admitted that the swatting conspiracy chose some targets because of race or religion, he denied that he's a racist and argued that he naively acquiesced to the hateful language prevalent in the internet channel he created.

At his sentencing hearing in U.S. Distinct Court in Alexandria, he apologized for his conduct and requested leniency. He said the time he has spent in jail has been difficult for him, noting hardships like a lack of access to the jail's barber shop.

"The racial language that has been expressed by me and my co-conspirators, along with the swatting attacks, do not represent my values and beliefs," he told the judge. "Furthermore, I was personally disgusted by the direction that the chat room took after my departure. I made it a personal mission to improve and separate myself from bad influences such as these."