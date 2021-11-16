Former Rappahannock Office on Youth director sentenced to 37 years in prison in child sexual exploitation case

The former executive director of the Rappahannock Office on Youth was sentenced to 37 years in prison Tuesday for two counts of forcible sodomy of a child, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of animal cruelty.

Online court records show that Benjamin James Nagle, 41, of Spotsylvania, pleaded guilty to the charges in June. The case was handled by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, which was appointed to be a special prosecutor in the case because of Nagle's relationship with the court system in Spotsylvania.

According to a statement Tuesday from Rusty McGuire, the Louisa County commonwealth's attorney, Nagle was the director of the youth office, which assists at-risk youth in need of a stable residence or help with an addiction .

"In this position, Nagle, came into contact with multiple at-risk minors and pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting two of the boys. Detectives from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office conducted forensic examinations of cell phones and identified produced images of child pornography.