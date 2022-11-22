Former Rep. Tom Garrett seeks redemption, return in bid for House of Delegates

Former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, announces a 2023 run for the open 56th District seat for the House of Delegates. He made the announcement at the Civil Rights Memorial in Capitol Square Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, announces a 2023 run for the open 56th District seat for the House of Delegates. He made the announcement at the Civil Rights Memorial in Capitol Square Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
“I could sit back and cry in my soup at night or I can stand up and say ‘What can I do to try to fix it?’ ” he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch before his announcement that he will seek the seat next year.
He then stood in front of the Virginia Civil Rights monument in Capitol Square and spoke to a crowd of five while his staff took a video that he would later post to his campaign website. The monument commemorates student-led protests — first sparked by Farmville student Barbara Johns — that helped usher in an end to school segregation.
Garrett said that he chose to publicly announce his candidacy by the monument outside of the state Capitol instead of within the boundaries of the 56th District because the monument is where he stood four and a half years ago to announce his addiction that led him to step back from politics.
And, he added, “I feel so strongly about [Johns’] role in our perpetual American Revolution.”
In April 1951 Johns, then 16, led the student walkout at Moton High to protest the segregated school's substandard facilities. Civil rights attorneys Oliver Hill Sr. and Spottswood Robinson took the case, which became part of Brown v. Board of Education.
Though Garrett’s candidacy is new, he is not new to politics.
He was first elected to the 22nd state Senate district in 2011 and represented it until 2017. He went on to represent the 5th Congressional District from 2017 to 2019. The district was then roughly the size of the state of New Jersey and stretched from the North Carolina border almost to Maryland.
On running for state office again, Garrett said his legislative priorities will be a “moving target” as he sees how the General Assembly session plays out and which issues he will want to help work on or champion.
In the U.S. House, he served on the House Freedom Caucus — one of the more conservative caucuses in Congress. However, Garrett was among Republican lawmakers to support marijuana decriminalization at the federal level - citing unequal enforcement - before more and more states began setting up legal markets.
He and former Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard carried an unsuccessful bill in 2017 that would have decriminalized marijuana at the federal level.
“We hand kids an Entrepreneur of the Year award in Colorado, and we send them to prison in Virginia,” he said. “Yeah, that's bull crap. Justice that isn’t blind isn’t justice.”
While he said he doesn’t like to partake in cannabis he will support further work on Virginia’s cannabis laws.
On potentially returning to the General Assembly, he said that he enjoys the camaraderie among legislators across party lines that he experienced when he was a state senator— and noted how it was two Democratic legislators who were among the first to call him when he disclosed his alcoholism to wish him well.
“I'm an alcoholic. I'll always be an alcoholic,” he said in an interview. “I haven't had to drink in four and a half years. As soon as I start declaring victory over anything, it will come back and tap me on the shoulder.”
From “not liking” himself a few years ago, Garrett said that he’s grateful for the life experiences he has had and public service he has been able to do and hopes to get back into doing. But, he added, he will always be “taking it a day at a time” to stay sober.
He recalled how a former state senator had told him that he wondered how much more impressive Garrett could be if “he didn’t come in half the time hung over.”
“It was both a compliment and something that hurt,” Garrett said. “If the good Lord wills it and the voters of the 56th District of the Virginia House of Delegates will have me, in one year we're going to find out just how good I can be.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect location of the photo. This version has been corrected.
Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.
A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over the Museum District for a chance to peek at the changing colors.
Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.
I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Correction: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect location of the photo. This version has been corrected.
Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.
A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over the Museum District for a chance to peek at the changing colors.
Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.
I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, announces a 2023 run for the open 56th District seat for the House of Delegates. He made the announcement at the Civil Rights Memorial in Capitol Square Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, announces a 2023 run for the open 56th District seat for the House of Delegates. He made the announcement at the Civil Rights Memorial in Capitol Square Tuesday, November 22, 2022.