Former Richmond gang member facing execution next month asks delay due to COVID-19

Johnson's lawyers argued in their motion Wednesday that, "For seventeen years, [the government] did not execute or seek to execute any inmates sentenced to death, including Mr. Johnson. Defendants cannot now credibly allege that their interest in finality or in expeditious executions would be seriously hampered by allowing Mr. Johnson's claims to be fully litigated."

Johnson, a member of the so-called Newtowne drug gang responsible for at least 11 murders in Richmond in a 45-day period in 1992, was sentenced to death in U.S. District Court in 1993 along with two other gang members.

His lawyers have evidence that Johnson has suffered from intellectual disability since childhood and should not be executed in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring the execution of the mentally disabled. They have asked Pres. Trump to grant Johnson clemency.

Meanwhile, Johnson started to develop a cough, headache, runny nose, fatigue and body aches on December 14, 2020. On Dec. 18, 2020, he was told he tested positive for the virus. "Mr. Johnson’s medical reports indicate that his infection has already resulted in 'significant lung damage,'" wrote his lawyers to the court Wednesday.