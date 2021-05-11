Former Rockbridge jail supervisor will serve federal prison time, judge rules

In a plea agreement, Hansel received a three-year prison sentence. But Moon found that on Higgins’ orders, Hansel remained in the Rockbridge Regional Jail throughout his term, with Higgins bringing him yogurt and ice cream, and upgrading the jail’s cable package for Hansel.

Moon wrote in the January opinion that after some of Hansel’s family members donated at least $3,000 to a scholarship fund that Higgins set up, Hansel received special treatment at the jail. The judge ruled that Hansel’s relatives, beyond a reasonable doubt, made those donations in order for him to receive significant privileges. Hansel received immediate standing as a jail trusty, unsupervised visits, access to phones and computers, and trips to a nearby farm.

“This is not just aberrant behavior,” Moon said in passing sentence. “It’s a man doing one thing for people he wants to think highly of him, and something else to someone he thinks lowly of. But his duty was to ... treat all prisoners fairly and not benefit from favors.”