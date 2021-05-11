Former Rockbridge jail supervisor will serve federal prison time, judge rules

ROANOKE A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the former Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent to more than four years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for special treatment for one inmate, and for failing to provide adequate care for two others who were in custody.
Judge Norman Moon had previously convicted John Marshall Higgins on charges that he denied medical treatment to inmates who had been beaten and tortured in his custody, and that he gave preferential treatment to a Washington and Lee University student serving time for vehicular manslaughter and maiming.
Moon, ruling via remote audio/video from U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, sentenced Higgins to 51 months on five felony charges, and 12 months on one misdemeanor in the case, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Higgins’ convictions, which Moon detailed in an opinion issued in January, followed a six-day bench trial in 2020. Moon found him guilty on three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect two inmates from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and two counts of mail fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.
On Tuesday, the judge heard testimony supporting Higgins from witnesses including Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge; Buena Vista Sheriff Randy Hamilton; and Fred Spence, retired security supervisor for the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Virginia. Each said the convictions didn’t change their feelings about Higgins, whom they had known for years.
Campbell said he didn’t believe Higgins would have allowed physical abuse to go on in the jail, despite the conviction.
“I don’t doubt the witnesses who testified in favor of Mr. Higgins today,” Moon said. “That’s their experience. The court didn’t know Mr. Higgins. The court heard evidence in the case. … If you were the right sort of person, an attractive young man from a prominent, wealthy family, you appealed to Mr. Higgins. That’s what he’s on trial for, and that’s what he’s being sentenced for.
“I’m sure they don’t believe that he would let that guy be beat up like he was. But that was the evidence before the court.”
Two men housed at the Rockbridge facility while awaiting trial were repeatedly abused in multiple ways that included severe beatings, the court found.
In one instance, Robert Eugene Clark was severely beaten and tortured for several days by others in custody, but once Higgins was aware of his injuries, Clark did not receive medical treatment for three more days. Clark’s cellmate, Matthew Kessinger, drew attention to his own abuse by threatening to commit suicide.
Nicholas Perry Hansel, the former Washington and Lee student, was convicted in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger and left two others with serious injuries. Hansel pleaded guilty in January 2015 to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming and drunken driving.
In a plea agreement, Hansel received a three-year prison sentence. But Moon found that on Higgins’ orders, Hansel remained in the Rockbridge Regional Jail throughout his term, with Higgins bringing him yogurt and ice cream, and upgrading the jail’s cable package for Hansel.
Moon wrote in the January opinion that after some of Hansel’s family members donated at least $3,000 to a scholarship fund that Higgins set up, Hansel received special treatment at the jail. The judge ruled that Hansel’s relatives, beyond a reasonable doubt, made those donations in order for him to receive significant privileges. Hansel received immediate standing as a jail trusty, unsupervised visits, access to phones and computers, and trips to a nearby farm.
“This is not just aberrant behavior,” Moon said in passing sentence. “It’s a man doing one thing for people he wants to think highly of him, and something else to someone he thinks lowly of. But his duty was to ... treat all prisoners fairly and not benefit from favors.”
Higgins was indicted in August 2018 under a federal statute that makes it illegal for someone to deprive another of their civil rights while acting under “color of law,” or in his duties as a public official in the justice system. Higgins, who had worked at the jail for more than 30 years, retired as its superintendent in 2017, after the investigation began. He represented the Buffalo District on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors from 2011 until 2019.