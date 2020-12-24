Former 'Survivor' contestant charged with grand larceny

DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV’s “Survivor” is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.

Jonny Fairplay was charged after a silver necklace and furniture were taken from a residence, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Also charged was Fairplay’s mother, Patsy Terry Hall, 68, the Danville Register & Bee reported Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Fairplay’s aunt filed the complaint. Fairplay, 46, and Hall turned themselves in at a magistrate’s office after Danville police served them warrants.