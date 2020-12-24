 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former 'Survivor' contestant charged with grand larceny
0 comments

Former 'Survivor' contestant charged with grand larceny

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape
Getty Images

DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV’s “Survivor” is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.

Jonny Fairplay was charged after a silver necklace and furniture were taken from a residence, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Also charged was Fairplay’s mother, Patsy Terry Hall, 68, the Danville Register & Bee reported Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Fairplay’s aunt filed the complaint. Fairplay, 46, and Hall turned themselves in at a magistrate’s office after Danville police served them warrants.

“I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother),” Fairplay told The AP.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News