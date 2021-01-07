Fort. Lee soldier dies of COVID-19 complications; second death of person connected to Army post

A soldier at Fort Lee has died of complications related to COVID-19, the second person connected to the Army post to die of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Marie Soto, 38, who originally was from Florence, S.C., died early Jan. 2 at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell, a Fort Lee spokesman said in a release.

Soto served in the Army for more than 20 years, beginning as an armorer at the 95th Military Police Battalion from 2001 to 2004 in Mannheim, Germany. She served in a variety of positions at Fort Lee, Fort Jackson and Fort Drum during her career.

Soto also was deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 and to Afghanistan in 2011-12.

Her last assignment was an Advanced Individual Training Instructor with Alpha Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion at Fort Lee. She had been assigned to Fort Lee since September 2017.

The first COVID-19 death at Fort Lee occurred at the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 14, a civilian employee assigned to Fort Lee’s Kenner Army Health Clinic died at a local hospital from suspected complications related to COVID-19, a Fort Lee spokesman said at the time.